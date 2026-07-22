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Final June N.A. Class 8 orders triple y/y

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

22 July 2026

ACT Research Total Class 8 Net Orders June 2026

Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 31,751 units in June, more than tripling year over year (y/y) and rising 25% month over month (m/m) on a seasonally adjusted basis, as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report, which provides a monthly look at the current production, sales and general state of the on-road heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle markets in the region.

“Broad tariff uncertainty last year certainly contributed to the easy y/y comp, but more importantly, demand for new equipment continues to be buoyed by the sustained and extraordinary momentum of freight rates over the past four months,” according to Carter Vieth, research analyst at ACT Research. “With freight conditions rapidly improving, tractor orders nearly quadrupled to 22,041 units in June.”

ACT Research Total Class 5-7 Net Orders June 2026

Vocational Class 8 orders leapt 150% y/y to 9,710 units (12.2k SA). “Like the tractor market, easy comps due to tariffs and poor EPA communication this time last year partly explain the y/y rebound,” Vieth stated, “but with AI hyperscalers spending ~$15-$20 billion per week on infrastructure and flatbed spot rates at record highs, demand is certainly not lacking.”

Regarding medium duty, total Classes 5-7 orders rose 71% y/y to 21,122 units. While this could reflect continued U.S. economic resilience, particularly among consumers, Vieth said it more likely suggests some level of dealer inventory hedging ahead of EPA’27.

ACT Research North American Class 8 net orders freight rates Class 8 orders Carter Vieth NA Classes 5-8 report North America U.S.
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