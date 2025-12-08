First bulk movement of hydrogen by rail in the UK

Transporting H2 for the first time by rail in the UK (Photo: Network Rail)

Network Rail, owner and operator of the UK rail system, has transported hydrogen by rail for what is said to be the first time in the country.

The H2 was transported at Network Rail’s Test Tracks site in Tuxford, Nottinghamshire, where freight operator Freightliner hauled a series of gas containers from Doncaster to High Marnham.

The moving of hydrogen for the first time by rail in the UK was part of an event highlighting a series of hydrogen initiatives, including the first re-engineered hydrogen-powered shunting locomotive, a possible step towards diesel replacement and net-zero goals. There were also H2-powered vehicles, generators and lighting towers.

Hydrogen is now transported by road in the UK, but the test was described as ‘a major step towards the rail network becoming a ready-made hydrogen distribution system’. The capability to transport H2 by rail would also support decarbonisation of wider rail operations, from construction through to maintenance and off-grid operations.

The Network Rail site at Tuxford runs to High Marnham, where the line is adjacent to HyMarnham Power. Operated by GeoPura and JG Pears, this is said to be the country’s largest green hydrogen production facility.

HyMarnham Power, which was built on the site of a former coal-fired power station, could become one of the world’s first rail-connected hydrogen production facilities.

Leevan Finney, Network Rail’s Engineering Services director, said: “Rail is the greenest form of long-distance transport and we, as an industry, are working hard to decarbonise transport and achieve net zero.”

Andrew Cunningham, CEO, GeoPura, added: “Hydrogen has a vital role in removing diesel from Britain’s rail network, providing zero-emission power where electrification alone cannot reach.

“By supplying locally produced green hydrogen from HyMarnham Power to this first-of-its-kind rail application, we’re showing that clean fuel, proven technology and existing rail infrastructure work together right now to cut carbon and improve air quality across the network.”