First electric HGV completes journey through Channel Tunnel

In a joint operation, DAF Trucks, Kuehne+Nagel, LeShuttle Freight and Voltempo have sent the first battery-electric heavy goods vehicle (eHGV) through the Channel Tunnel.

The Channel Tunnel is a rail link which runs under the English Channel between the UK and France. In addition to the Eurostar passenger trains, the tunnel is used to move cars and trucks on dedicated LeShuttle trains between Folkstone (UK) and Calais (France).

DAF New Generation XF truck used in Channel Tunnel crossing (Photo: DAF Trucks)

By demonstrating that eHGVs can use LeShuttle Freight, the partnership is looking to show that it’s possible to operate more sustainable logistics operations between Europe and the UK.

David Kiss, MD of DAF Trucks, said: “This cross-Channel operation proves how electric freight can be scaled on one of Europe’s busiest trade corridors, supporting both UK and EU net-zero ambitions while evidencing that sustainable international transport is practical, efficient, and commercially viable today.”

The rail journey was part of a 1,700 km roundtrip route between the Kuehne+Nagel depot in Haiger, Germany and the company’s East Midlands Gateway (UK) terminal.

The vehicle used for the journey was the DAF New Generation XF, which has a real-world range of about 500 km (310 miles) on a single charge. The truck supports DC charging up to 325 kW, which is said to be sufficient to allow charging enroute to achieve 1,000 km per day.

Along the route, the truck was topped up at public charging hubs in the UK, France and Belgium, highlighting the growth of fast-charging infrastructure.

LeShuttle Freight is reported to carry about 25% of all goods (by value) that is moved between the UK and continental Europe, with more than 1 million trucks making the crossing each year.

With regards to fire risk, electric passenger cars using LeShuttle are now boarded on a separate carriage apart from other vehicles. When asked about this and how it would work when transporting trucks, a Eurotunnel spokesperson told Power Progress: “This is a controlled demonstrator, designed to validate processes for these new types of HGV vehicles ahead of opening the Tunnel to all electric HGVs. It builds on Eurotunnel’s highly robust existing freight systems, with a small number of targeted operational adjustments, including refined loading procedures and additional vehicle information at check in. The demonstrator will support a smooth roll out to all customers later this year.”

In closing, Peter Roberts, LeShuttle Freight Commercial Strategy director, said: “Working with Kuehne+Nagel and DAF Trucks we are proving that electric heavy-goods vehicles can operate a zero-direct emission freight corridor between the UK and mainland Europe, thanks to the Channel Tunnel. It’s a significant move towards decarbonising freight transport and we’re proud to be rolling out this capability to all eHGVs later this year.”