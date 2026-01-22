First HGV hydrogen refuelling site opens in France

What is reported to be the first hydrogen refuelling station in France has opened.

Operated by Teal Mobility, the new location has been receiving hydrogen from specialist supplier Lhyfe. The fuel has RFNBO certification, the most rigorous standard for green hydrogen.

Lhyfe hydrogen delivery truck (Photo: Lhyfe)

The new location is on the A4 autoroute which runs east from Paris through to Strasbourg and the German border. The refuelling station should help to open up low-carbon transport links between France, Germany and the Benelux countries.

Dispensing capacity is said to be around 1 tonne of hydrogen per day; dispensers at the site are available with 350 and 700 bar to refuel both HGVs and light vehicles.

To deliver the hydrogen, Lhyfe has a fleet of 70 Type IV containers. These are high-pressure tanks usually made from a non-metallic polymer liner (HDPE) wrapped in a carbon fiber composite. They can be up to 75% lighter than steel equivalents.

To support fuel production, Lhyfe currently has four renewable hydrogen sites in France and Germany with about 21 MW capacity. This is set to increase by 70% over 2026.