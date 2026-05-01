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First showing of Cat battery electric power unit

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

01 May 2026

Doppstadt SWS 6 spiral shaft separator with Cat battery electric power unit The Cat battery electric power unit (BEPU) will be shown in the Doppstadt SWS 6 spiral shaft separator. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Caterpillar’s prototype battery electric power unit (BEPU) has been chosen by recycling solutions manufacturer Doppstadt to power its SWS 6 spiral shaft separator. It will be shown for the first time at IFAT 2026 in Munich, Germany, from May 4-7.

The BEPU is a compact, plug-and-play solution that can replace a diesel engine in the same space, with the same mounting locations and relative position in the machine, Caterpillar noted. It brings the battery, motor, inverter, onboard charging, cooling and controls together, so an electric power unit can fit where an engine used to sit, and OEMs can use existing chassis platforms as they transition from diesel to electric.

Over the last year, Caterpillar and Cat dealer Zeppelin Power Systems have been working with Doppstadt, a long-time Caterpillar customer, to explore how it can accelerate its electrification journey while maintaining performance parity with its diesel-powered machines. The teams from all three companies worked to install the BEPU into Doppstadt’s SWS 6 spiral shaft separator, resulting in a zero-exhaust emissions solution suited for indoor, urban and highly regulated environments.

Caterpillar battery electric power unit (BEPU) Caterpillar’s battery electric power unit (BEPU). (Photo: Caterpillar)

“The Cat BEPU has enabled the rapid development of this option alongside their diesel variant, with minimal engineering effort,” said Andy Curtis, customer solutions director at Caterpillar Industrial Power Systems Division. “Its intermittent duty cycle, suitability for indoor use and access to low-power grid energy make the BEPU an ideal fit, with an on-board battery buffering simplifying energy management for end users.”

The prototype machine will be showcased at Doppstadt’s booth FM.709/1 (outdoor area) at IFAT Munich. Representatives from Caterpillar Industrial Power System Division will be available on the stand to talk about the BEPU. A technical deep dive session organized by Zeppelin Power Systems will be held on May 5.

Following the show, Doppstadt plans to begin field trials using the BEPU-powered SWS 6, with Insights from real-world operations helping to validate performance and inform how this solution will evolve.

Caterpillar Doppstadt Zeppelin Power Systems electrification journey electric power unit zero-exhaust emissions solution IFAT 2026 IFAT Munich Andy Curtis Cat battery electric power unit BEPU Munich Germany
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