First SuperPanther eTopas 600 HD trucks produced in Austria

Assembly line producing the SuperPanther HD trucks (Photo: Steyr Automotive)

The first SuperPanther battery-electric heavy-duty trucks have rolled off the production line at contract manufacturer Steyr Automotive, in Graz, Austria.

The trucks are produced on a semi-knocked down basis using modules delivered from China. SuperPanther has operations in Beijing and Liyang, Jiangsu province, supported by a regional headquarters in Heimsheim, near Stuttgart, Germany.

The eTopas 600 is a 4x2 electric tractor which features lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs with 621 kWh capacity. The 800 V architecture drives two e-axles which deliver a continuous output of 394 kW; peak output can reach 692 kW.

Supplied by CATL, the batteries are said to be capable of supporting around 4,500 charge/discharge cycles, delivering a service life of up to 1.2 million kilometers or eight years.

The truck has two CCS2 charging ports, one on either side. Using both inlets, the peak charge rate can reach 646 kW. At this rate, recharging from 20 to 80% can be completed in about 38 minutes.

An integrated thermal management system with low-temperature heat pump is designed to support operations in temperatures ranging from -35 to +40C.

In testing, the eTopas has achieved an average 0.95 kWh per kilometer. This equates to a range of about 600 km.

The e-axles are delivered from SuperPanther, with other components sourced from a range of suppliers, including ZF, Schaeffler, Aumovio and Infineon.

SuperPanther is working with Alltrucks to provide breakdown services and also training programs for servicing and part logistics.

Speaking about the new market entry, Chao Liu, CEO of SuperPanther, said: “Europe doesn’t need another imported truck. It needs another industrial partner. That has been our approach from Day 1.

“By combining our technology platform with European manufacturing, validation and service capabilities, we are building a European product together with Europe.”

The first examples of the eTopas 600 have been handed over to four launch customers, DHL, Gress, Temmel and Lontex, all established logistics providers.

Total planned production volume figures for the eTopas 600 were not reported.