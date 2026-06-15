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Fleetguard offers OAT PG Coolant

KHL Staff

15 June 2026

Fleetguard, an Atmus Filtration Technologies brand and a provider of advanced filtration solutions, has launched ES Compleat OAT PG coolant for applications with environmentally sensitive operating conditions.

Fleetguard offers ES Compleat OAT PG coolant for environmentally sensitive operating conditions. (Photo: Fleetguard)

ES Compleat OAT PG coolant is based on the same organic acid technology (OAT) found in ES Compleat OAT coolant, but with propylene glycol (PG) replacing ethylene glycol (EG) as the base. This makes benefits of OAT coolant, such as longer service life, less maintenance and enhanced corrosion protection, available to customers with stricter environmental operating conditions, the company stated, such as data centers, mining, rail, state and federal departments of natural resources, and food and beverage transportation.

“We’re helping customers by delivering environmentally responsible coolant,” said William Huff, senior materials science engineering chemist, Atmus Filtration Technologies. “ES Compleat OAT PG offers customers a solution to transport goods where propylene glycol coolant is recommended or required, extend equipment life and operate with confidence.”

Fleetguard Atmus Filtration Technologies state and federal departments of natural resources OAT PG Coolant ES Compleat OAT PG coolant OAT coolant William Huff ES Compleat OAT coolant
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