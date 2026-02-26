Fleetguard to feature NanoNet N3 technology

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 in Las Vegas, Fleetguard, a brand of Atmus Filtration Technologies and provider of advanced filtration solutions, is announcing the recent release of its NanoNet N3 technology. The company will also unveil an interactive product finder designed to match filters to construction and heavy equipment applications, alongside other key products in its filtration and coolant solutions portfolio.

Developed and manufactured entirely in-house, NanoNet N3 is an advanced nanofiber media that delivers advanced contaminant-holding capability, allowing optimization of filter sizes, longer service intervals or a combination of both, the company stated. The media allows greater filtration protection to be packaged into the same size or smaller, easier-to-handle filters, freeing up space for other components while meeting or exceeding performance requirements, the company stated.

This nanofiber media technology is exclusive to Atmus and will be rolled out in Fleetguard filters this year. It was awarded the World Filtration Institute’s (WFI) 2025 Product of the Year for Filter Media.

“NanoNet N3 builds on the NanoNet legacy and is our most advanced filter media to date,” said Alfiya Ansar, an account manager and former research specialist for Atmus who participated in the development of the technology. “We designed it to combine the protection of NanoNet media with the long service life of our StrataPore media. It will allow us to continue offering industry-leading products and technologies that meet the OEM and emissions requirements of modern engines, from high-pressure diesel to biofuels, advanced fuels and other evolving power systems.”

This year’s booth will also feature Filter Finder, an interactive tool designed to quickly identify the right Fleetguard filters for a variety of construction equipment, from bulldozers to generator sets. Attendees will be able to select the brand of equipment they use to get a list of applicable filters, including those for fuel, lube, air and hydraulic systems. The company’s brand experts will be present to discuss Filter Finder results or conduct one-on-one consultations about filtration and coolant needs.