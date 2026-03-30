Flexible solar cells from Active Surfaces

Active Surfaces, a startup company using solar energy tech developed at MIT, is planning commercial rollout of its flexible solar cells.

Based on more than 10 years of MIT research which has resulted in a series of new patents, including three held by company co-founder Richard Swartout, Active Surfaces is set to introduce this new type of cell.

Instead of rigid silicon-based cells (termed Solar 1.0), Active Surfaces has developed cells using perovskite. This class of materials are said to be cheap, abundant, lightweight and flexible.

Roll-to-roll manufacturing at Active Surfaces (Photo: Active Surfaces)

Cells made using perovskite are also highly efficient at absorbing and emitting light. These are said to represent Solar 2.0.

“We need to start thinking about more and more places to put solar,” Swartwout said, “and we need to dramatically cut the cost of manufacturing and installing it.”

Other groups have worked with perovskite but compositions were toxic and difficult to manufacture. The process developed by Active Surfaces uses a non-toxic perovskite ink substrate which serves as the basis of each cell module.

These modules are protected by an epoxy which dries in seconds when exposed to ultraviolet light. The modules, which can be as thin as 15 microns, are flexible and can be attached to any surface.

The solar film generates as much electricity as an equivalently-sized rigid silicon cell, while testing has confirmed a working lifetime that could exceed 10 years.

Produced in a roll-to-roll manufacturing process, the film is said to be easy to install and will reduce related installation costs compared to silicon panels by around 50%.

“A flexible solar panel is much more in line with how we do construction. To put it on your roof, you would just unroll it like you would unroll an asphalt shingle or a roofing membrane,” said Swartwout.

The company is continuing produce finished films of increasing sizes.