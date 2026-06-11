Forklift battery certification standards: A primer

Every June, National Forklift Safety Day serves as a reminder that material handling equipment is simultaneously one of the most productive and most hazardous categories of industrial machinery. (Illustration: Eneroc USA)

As the forklift industry transitions from engine- and lead-acid battery-powered machines to lithium-ion power, battery certification safety standards are becoming increasingly important. Every year, forklifts are reportedly involved in roughly 85 fatal accidents and nearly 35,000 serious injuries in the United States.

The question that fleet managers, procurement officers, and operations directors face is not simply is my battery safe, but how do I know it is safe, and who validated that claim?

The answer sits at the intersection of three globally recognized testing and certification bodies: UL (Underwriters Laboratories), SGS (Société Générale de Surveillance), and TÜV (Technischer Überwachungsverein). Each carries technical authority, each tests to rigorous standards and each carries a different weight depending on where in the world the fleet is located.

Lithium-ion batteries for industrial forklifts represent a significant departure from the lead-acid chemistry that powered material handling for over a century. The energy density is higher, the charge cycles are longer, and the performance is superior. So is the potential risk if a battery is not engineered and validated correctly.

(Photo: Eneroc USA)

Thermal runaway, the chain reaction that can cause a lithium cell to overheat, vent, and in worst cases, ignite, is the safety scenario that keeps engineers and risk managers awake. No certification eliminates that risk entirely. But rigorous third-party testing to recognized standards is how the industry separates batteries that have been proven safe under controlled abuse conditions from those that have not.

For industrial applications, the applicable UL standards are specific. Forklift lithium batteries must be tested against UL 2580, the standard for battery systems used in electric vehicles, which subjects packs to high-intensity abuse conditions, including short circuit, elevated temperature, mechanical impact, and vibration. Aerial work platform batteries may reference UL 2580 or UL 2271, depending on energy levels. Energy storage system batteries fall under UL 1973, with full system certification under UL 9540. These are not interchangeable, the standard that applies to your product depends on the application, the voltage and the energy class.

The testing process itself, whichever body conducts it, also requires an ongoing relationship: factory audits, annual reviews, and change management protocols whenever cells, BMS (battery management system) components, or structural elements are modified. Certification is not a one-time stamp. It is a living relationship with compliance .

All three bodies are recognized as Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratories (NRTLs) by OSHA, the U.S. agency with authority over workplace safety. That is the baseline regulatory requirement for electrical products used in American workplaces. From that shared foundation, the three diverge in ways that matter commercially.

Whether its certified by UL, TÜV, or SGS, the battery must survive a “torture test” to ensure it won’t become a liability in a warehouse. These tests are standardized across all labs:

Thermal abuse. The battery is subjected to extreme temperature swings (e.g., -20°C to 70°C) to ensure it remains stable.

Mechanical torture. This includes crush tests (applying tons of pressure), impact tests (dropping weights), and a roll-over test to simulate a forklift collision.

Electrical safeguards. Testing the Battery Management System (BMS) to ensure it shuts down safely during overcharging or a short circuit.

Fire propagation. Ensuring that if one cell fails, the entire battery pack doesn’t turn into an uncontainable thermal runaway event.

When it comes to technical rigor and the test items themselves, there is no essential difference between the three. What changes is the mark on the certificate, and the commercial weight that mark carries in a given market.

These are all legitimate, globally respected certification bodies. The testing they perform to UL standards is functionally equivalent.

North America’s Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market is projected to grow from $239 billion in 2025 to nearly $283 billion by 2030, driven in part by the electrification of industrial vehicles and tighter regulatory enforcement. Within that growth, one of the clearest regional dynamics is the divergence between U.S. market expectations and the rest of the world.

In North America, and particularly in the U.S. industrial battery space, UL certification increasingly functions as the default market expectation. OEM qualification processes, insurance assessors like FM Global, and local fire marshals with AHJ authority all tend to orient toward UL. An absence of the UL mark does not automatically close a door, but it adds friction: more explanation is required, more flexibility needed from the buyer.

Outside North America, the picture shifts. SGS and TÜV carry equivalent or superior commercial weight in European, Asian and emerging markets. For a manufacturer supplying customers across multiple continents, a single-body strategy (e.g., pursuing only UL) may leave significant gaps in international market access.

Certification from UL, SGS, or TÜV is not a guarantee against every possible failure. It is evidence that an independent, technically qualified body subjected a battery to rigorous, standardized abuse testing and that the battery performed within safe parameters. It is the manufacturer’s commitment, validated externally, that the product has been built and tested to protect the people who rely on it.

UL remains the gold standard for North American market access and commercial credibility. SGS offers a proven, globally scalable NRTL pathway with strong international acceptance. TÜV brings European engineering rigor and broad recognition across international markets. None of these is the wrong answer. The wrong answer is a battery with no credible third-party certification at all.

Full disclosure – the author of this article works for Eneroc USA, which recently started its operations in North America with the backing of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL). Based in City of Industry, Calif., the company’s batteries are designed for forklifts, ground support equipment and other machinery. Its batteries are SGS-certified, and some models have double SGS/UL certifications.