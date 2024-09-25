Fortescue and Liebherr announce $2.8 bn mega deal at MINExpo

Following a series of collaborative projects between mining giant Fortescue and machine and power specialist Liebherr, the two companies have signed a $2.8 billion (£2.1 billion) deal covering development of zero-emission mining solutions.

The agreement comes following development of an autonomous haulage solution haul truck, and delivery of a hydrogen-powered Liebherr T 264 haul truck for testing at the Christmas Creek mine in Austrialia.

As outlined in these two examples, the partnership covers joint development of machines intended to support carbon-free mining. This includes delivery of 475 zero-emission Liebherr machines, including about 360 autonomous battery-electric trucks, 55 electric excavators and 60 battery-powered dozers.

The total figure represents about two-thirds of the current mining fleet at Fortescue operations.

The deal is expected to create one of the world’s largest zero-emission mining fleets, marking a break from the mining industry’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Interestingly, Fortescue has elected to follow a battery-electric solution across all models, rather than using hydrogen fuel cell power. These machines will be combined into what is described as a ‘a complete autonomous battery-electric haulage solution for large-scale mining operations’. There are plans to offer this zero-emission mining ecosystem to other mining companies in the ‘near future’.

Some of the machines produced by Liebherr will feature battery power systems developed by Fortescue Zero, including the company’s flagship mining dozer the PR 776.

Described as the largest deal in the 75-year history of Liebherr, the new zero-emission mining ecosystem is expected to be in full operation by 2030.