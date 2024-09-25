Fortescue and Liebherr announce $2.8 bn mega deal at MINExpo

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

25 September 2024

Fortescue Liebherr MINExpo deal

Following a series of collaborative projects between mining giant Fortescue and machine and power specialist Liebherr, the two companies have signed a $2.8 billion (£2.1 billion) deal covering development of zero-emission mining solutions.

The agreement comes following development of an autonomous haulage solution haul truck, and delivery of a hydrogen-powered Liebherr T 264 haul truck for testing at the Christmas Creek mine in Austrialia.

As outlined in these two examples, the partnership covers joint development of machines intended to support carbon-free mining. This includes delivery of 475 zero-emission Liebherr machines, including about 360 autonomous battery-electric trucks, 55 electric excavators and 60 battery-powered dozers.

The total figure represents about two-thirds of the current mining fleet at Fortescue operations.

The deal is expected to create one of the world’s largest zero-emission mining fleets, marking a break from the mining industry’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Interestingly, Fortescue has elected to follow a battery-electric solution across all models, rather than using hydrogen fuel cell power. These machines will be combined into what is described as a ‘a complete autonomous battery-electric haulage solution for large-scale mining operations’. There are plans to offer this zero-emission mining ecosystem to other mining companies in the ‘near future’.

Some of the machines produced by Liebherr will feature battery power systems developed by Fortescue Zero, including the company’s flagship mining dozer the PR 776.

Described as the largest deal in the 75-year history of Liebherr, the new zero-emission mining ecosystem is expected to be in full operation by 2030.

Australasia EU Europe Global Software & Technology Haulers Loaders Dozers Power generation Power Technology Hydrogen Emissions Green Technology Renewables Battery storage Sustainability Other Off-Highway Mining Machine automation & autonomy Alternative Fuels
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA