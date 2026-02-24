Forvia to show tech portfolio for first time at ConExpo

Forvia, a global automotive and mobility technology provider that encompasses Forvia Faurecia and Forvia Hella, said it will present a technology portfolio tailored to construction and mining applications at ConExpo-Con/Agg in Las Vegas, March 3 to 7, 2026, in Booth N12824. For the first time, attendees will experience the combined strength of the portfolio, the company said, from smart lighting and electronic solutions to ergonomic seating systems.

Forvia is showing solutions from smart lighting and electronic solutions to ergonomic seating systems. (Source: Forvia)

Making their world premiere will be seating systems designed specifically for off-highway vehicles. “We’re very excited to make our ConExpo debut and to bring our seating solutions to the construction machinery markets,” said Christian Beer, sales and programs vice president at Forvia Faurecia Seating. “By expanding our portfolio to include seating solutions for industrial vehicles, we are bringing manufacturers the full strength of our seating expertise, and new opportunities to optimize the safety, comfort and ergonomics of their machines.”

Forvia Hella will present the Smart Link Concept, a modular platform designed to intelligently connect lighting and electronic components, simplifying vehicle architecture and enabling the integration of future technologies. Through the interplay of sensors, cameras, work lights and signal lights, the system is designed to improve safety, increase efficiency in complex workflows and help reduce downtime.

Also shown for the first time will be the Universal Angular Sensor (UAS), which uses inductive CIPOS (Contactless Inductive Position Sensor) technology. CIPOS operates without magnetic components or rare earths and is said to be particularly resistant to external magnetic fields. The technology is designed to enable highly precise and reliable position measurements for use in applications such as in pedal sensors for commercial vehicles.

In addition, Forvia Hella will demonstrate live how radar sensors enhance safety around work vehicles and present thermal management components such as the Media Pump MPx and the eVA Electronic Valve Actuator, designed specifically for electric off-highway vehicles.