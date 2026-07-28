FPT distributor expands into Carolinas

FPT, a brand of Iveco Group, announced the expansion of longstanding partner M&L Engine into North and South Carolina in the U.S.

M&L Engine is headquartered in Schriever, La. (Photo: FPT)

Headquartered in Schriever, La., M&L Engine has been supplying FPT diesel engines, generators and water pump packages along the Gulf Coast. With the expansion, the distributor will now represent the brand across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and parts of Tennessee and Texas.

“At M&L Engine, we take pride in delivering high-performance FPT engines and power units across a wide range of horsepower applications,” said Ryan Marmande, M&L Engine president. “Recently, we expanded FPT business across Texas, including the addition of dealers such as ASL Group, NexGen Equipment Sales and Service and Closner Equipment, and we have seen tremendous momentum. We’re excited to build on that success and bring the same level of service and growth to the Carolinas.”

This strategic expansion reinforces FPT’s commitment to strengthening its North American distribution network and enhancing support for customers across key markets, the company stated. Its North American network currently includes 10 existing distributors and over 400 sales and service outlets across the region.