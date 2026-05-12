FPT ethanol prototypes at Agrishow 2026

The 6.7 L N67 engine was shown in a natural gas configuration. (Photo: FPT)

FPT, Iveco Group’s powertrain brand, highlighted natural gas engine variants as well as ethanol prototypes at the Agrishow 2026, held in Ribeirão Preto (São Paulo, Brazil) from April 27 to May 1.

The Case IH stand hosted two FPT ethanol engine prototypes, specifically designed to take advantage of the main source of fuel independence in Brazil. Based on field tests, FPT said the N67 Ethanol prototype delivers high power density for maximum combustion efficiency and improved performance. The Otto cycle technology, which FPT has used in natural gas engines, contributes to reductions in both noise and emissions during engine operation.

The Cursor 13 Ethanol prototype was fully developed in Brazil to harness a renewable energy source. Compliant with the stricter environmental standards, this EGR-free solution is said to deliver high reliability, low fuel consumption and faster transitional response.

The FPT stand featured the N67 NG and Cursor 13 NG engines, which are produced at the company’s plant in Córdoba, Argentina, and are capable of being fueled by natural gas and/or biomethane. The 6.7 L N67 NG develops 206 kW (276 hp) at 2,000 rpm, and a torque of 1,000 Nm at 1,000 rpm for on-road (on display) and off-road applications. The 12.9 L

The R24 and R38 models for stationary and industrial applications debuted at Agrishow 2026. (Photo: FPT)

The F1C engine, a natural gas alternative for light commercial vehicles and pickups, was also displayed. The 3 L four-cylinder unit with a common rail electronic injection (ECR) system is rated from 95 to 186 kW (127 to 230 hp) and 300 to 600 Nm of torque.

Making their Agrishow debut were the R24 and R38 models for stationary and industrial applications such as power generation and motor pumps. The R24 is a 2.45 L G-Drive model offered for 50- or 60-Hz applications with speeds of 1,500 or 1,800 rpm and estimated power outputs from 26 to 46 kVA. The 3.8 L R38 is rated 55 to 65 kW at 2,500 rpm in the IPU versions. In G-Drive configuration, it operates at 50 or 60 Hz, with speed of 1,500 or 1,800 rpm and power outputs from 60 to 72 kVA.

To highlight its Original Reman FPT line, the company displayed the Cursor 9 Reman, suited for a range of agricultural and construction equipment, while the TMA stand hosted the Cursor 11 Reman for sugar-cane harvesters. Other products shown at the event included the electronic version of the N67, the N45 pivot and the MyFPT app.