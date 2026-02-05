FPT Industrial introduces FPT Forma modular battery system

FPT Industrial, the engine and power division of the Iveco Group, has been working on electric mobility solutions since 2018. Since then, the company has developed e-drivetrains for light-, medium- and heavy-duty applications.

In total, FPT has delivered approximately 30,000 e-drive units to customers around the world.

The company has also produced a range of energy storage solutions, including the eBS 37 EVO and eBS 42, used in marine and off-highway applications.

Example of the Forma battery pack showing individual layers (Photo: FPT Industrial)

The Italian company has now unveiled its latest e-drive solution, FPT Forma, a new design concept designed to ‘redefine energy solutions’.

The future-ready, open-ended, reconfigurable, modular and adaptable – hence Forma – is a new concept in battery design. With the ability to adapt to virtually any configuration or space (the Italian work ‘Forma’ translates to ‘shape’ in English), the concept is positioned as a cross-segment solution.

That said, the Forma battery concept is ideally suited to off-highway machines, where onboard space is usually very limited. The modular architecture of the system allows layered scalability, with each additional pack layer acting as an independent unit.

The approach is said to deliver exceptional flexibility within a unified core design.

There are various module types, which support versatility in internal architecture and cell chemistry. This means that FPT Forma can incorporate new tech to meet evolving performance requirements.

In the off-highway segment, FPT Forma delivers exceptional flexibility with regards to vehicle integration, allowing strategic placement of battery modules across the platform. This opens space for other components, while optimising weight distribution for improved stability and manoeverability.

According to FPT, this positions Forma as a ‘cornerstone’ of next-gen energy solutions for e-drives used in agricultural equipment and other off-highway machines.