Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

FPT Industrial introduces FPT Forma modular battery system

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

05 February 2026

FPT Industrial, the engine and power division of the Iveco Group, has been working on electric mobility solutions since 2018. Since then, the company has developed e-drivetrains for light-, medium- and heavy-duty applications.

In total, FPT has delivered approximately 30,000 e-drive units to customers around the world.

The company has also produced a range of energy storage solutions, including the eBS 37 EVO and eBS 42, used in marine and off-highway applications.

Example of the Forma battery pack showing individual layers Example of the Forma battery pack showing individual layers (Photo: FPT Industrial)

The Italian company has now unveiled its latest e-drive solution, FPT Forma, a new design concept designed to ‘redefine energy solutions’.

The future-ready, open-ended, reconfigurable, modular and adaptable – hence Forma – is a new concept in battery design. With the ability to adapt to virtually any configuration or space (the Italian work ‘Forma’ translates to ‘shape’ in English), the concept is positioned as a cross-segment solution.

That said, the Forma battery concept is ideally suited to off-highway machines, where onboard space is usually very limited. The modular architecture of the system allows layered scalability, with each additional pack layer acting as an independent unit.

The approach is said to deliver exceptional flexibility within a unified core design.

There are various module types, which support versatility in internal architecture and cell chemistry. This means that FPT Forma can incorporate new tech to meet evolving performance requirements.

In the off-highway segment, FPT Forma delivers exceptional flexibility with regards to vehicle integration, allowing strategic placement of battery modules across the platform. This opens space for other components, while optimising weight distribution for improved stability and manoeverability.

According to FPT, this positions Forma as a ‘cornerstone’ of next-gen energy solutions for e-drives used in agricultural equipment and other off-highway machines.

FPT Industrial Iveco Group electric mobility solutions off-highway applications e-drivetrains FPT Forma eBS 37 EVO
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
VMAC to highlight jobsite power options at ConExpo
Focus will be on gas and electric compressor models plus the new 6-in-1 system.
Volvo CE reaches new heights with EC950 excavator
The new demolition excavator is now the largest in Volvo CE’s High Reach portfolio
MAN D3872 available for onboard power generation
30 L portfolio expands to include auxiliary engine for onboard gen-sets in marine applications
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

FREE WEBINAR

The Next Evolution in Air Filtration: Inside Donaldson’s ArmorSeal™ Technology

Be among the first to see ArmorSeal™ before its official debut at CONEXPO, with early access to the engineering, testing, and real world validation behind this new approach to long term seal integrity.

📅 Feb 19, 2026 10:00 AM Central Time

Join the preview