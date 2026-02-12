Responsive Image Banner

FPT to show full range of engines for construction machines

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

12 February 2026

At the upcoming ConExpo-Con/Agg trade show in Las Vegas, to be held March 3-7, FPT Industrial will be presenting its complete range of engines for construction machines.

Designed to deliver high performance, reliability and versatility in the most demanding off-road applications, the comprehensive offering includes engines with capacities from 2.8- to 16-liters.

All models are compliant with Tier 4 Final and Stage 5 engine emissions standards.

F28 diesel engine F28 diesel engine (Photo: FPT Industrial)

The lineup can be expected to include such models as the F28 Power Unit. With a compact layout and fast transient response, the 2.8-liter four-cylinder engine is suitable for a wide range of application types. The model has a power output of up to 75 kW (101 hp) and 416 Nm of torque.

As a leading company in the off-highway power market, FPT can offer both off-the-shelf models and fully tailor-made solutions designed to support customer flexibility.

Customized solutions and related equipment allows seamless integration of engines and machines, helping to reduce costs and accelerate time-to-market goals.

In addition to the engine lineup, FPT will have a dedicated ‘Customer Service’ corner on its stand, where visitors can preview the full range of support tools for customers.

FPT Industrial engines construction machines off-road applications ConExpo-Con/Agg F28 diesel engine F28 Power Unit Las Vegas
