FPT’s Sete Lagoas plant in Brazil celebrates 25 years in operation

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

10 December 2025

Employees at the Sete Lagoas plant Employees at the Sete Lagoas plant (Photo: FPT Industrial)

FPT Industrial’s Sete Lagoas plant in Minas Gerais, Brazil is celebrating 25 years since it started operations.

“Each engine produced in Sete Lagoas represents more than power: it is the result of teamwork and knowledge,” said Jeanie Gonçalves, Sete Lagoas plant manager. “As we look ahead, we remain committed to advancing technology, and delivering value to our customers, to drive the future of energy and mobility in Latin America.”

Sete Lagoas produces engines for on- and off-highway vehicles, together with power generation models. The lineup includes the F1, NEF Series and S8000 ranges.

Since opening in November 2000, the plant has produced 725,000 engines which have helped drive the energy transition.

In support of this, FPT has developed a series of biofuel technologies, with engines powered by ethanol, natural gas and biomethane.

The facility has adopted a series of advanced manufacturing practises to support quality, safety and continuous improvement.

Covering a total area of about 68,000 square meters, Sete Lagoas employs 250 people.

“Sete Lagoas is the heart of FPT in Latin America. Every achievement along the way fills us with pride, as they celebrate the talent and commitment of the people who, for 25 years, have driven efficiency, innovation, and sustainability in our operations,” said Carlos Tavares, president of FPT for Latin America.

Customers using engines from the Sete Lagoas plant include Iveco and Iveco Bus, Volkswagen Truck and Bus, Marcopolo, Agrale, New Holland, Case IH, Case Construction Equipment, Brasif, Landini, Pauny, Caiman, Himoinsa, Generac, PowerGen and Pramac.

