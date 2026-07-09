Deere, FTC settle farmer’s right to repair dispute

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on Wednesday that the FTC and five states (Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin) have secured a settlement in an antitrust lawsuit against agricultural equipment manufacturer Deere & Company regarding the right to repair owned John Deere tractors and farm equipment.

Deere, which makes the only software repair tools capable of performing all electronic repairs on its equipment, had previously made such tools available only to its authorized dealers. The lawsuit, filed in January 2025, argued this forced farmers to rely on authorized dealers for many necessary repairs.

Photo: Deere & Company

Under the FTC settlement, which applies for a 10-year period, Deere is required to provide farmers and independent repair providers with the same equipment repair resources, including applicable software capabilities, that it currently provides to authorized Deere dealers. Deere will also be subject to reporting and oversight requirements to ensure its compliance with the stipulated order.

In a statement, Deere said the agreement reinforces its continued efforts toward more flexible repair options, stating: “It formalizes Deere’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to diagnostic and repair tools – helping customers and independent service providers maintain and repair equipment with greater choice and control – while providing the FTC and states with the ability to verify that Deere is meeting this commitment now and into the future.”

Denver Caldwell, Deere’s vice president of aftermarket and customer support, went on to describe the settlement as “good news for our customers and for the future of how Deere equipment is supported.”

“Producers and equipment operators demand flexible and world class capabilities enabling the maintenance and repair of their machines,” he continued. “We are and will continue to deliver on that expectation.”

The agreement brings to a close the matter filed by the FTC and states, Deere added, noting recent settlements and related agreements in this space – including a separate $99 million class action settlement announced in April 2026 – have similarly emphasized increased access and transparency for customers, reinforcing its continued innovation toward more flexible repair options.

“We’ve said from the beginning that our focus is on helping customers keep their machines running when and how they need them,” said Caldwell. “This agreement bolsters that commitment, and we’re confident it will make a real difference for the people who depend on our equipment every day. We share the Administration’s and the states’ desire to put farmers first while preserving Deere’s ability to support American agricultural productivity, equipment safety and innovation.”