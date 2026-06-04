Finnish mill to run fully electric fleet

At the core of the solution are electric machines from Volvo Trucks and Volvo Constrution Equipment. (Photo: Mantsinen Group)

Mantsinen Group has implemented a fully electric material handling and internal transport system for continuous 24/7 use. The fleet, located at a lumber mill in Finland, combines electric trucks, electric material handling equipment and the energy used to operate the machines is generated from the same material being handled.

“The manufacturing and operation of electrically powered material handling machines have long been part of Mantsinen’s core expertise. Electrifying industrial logistics operations was the next natural step in our development, and we have now found the right partner for it,” said Mikko Mantsinen, Fleet Manager at Mantsinen Group Ltd Oy.

The fully electric industrial logistics solution at Metsä Group’s Äänekoski Kerto laminated veneer lumber (LVL) mill covers everything from material handling to internal factory transportation, with all machinery and vehicles operating electrically. Side streams generated at the mill are used for energy production, and the electricity generated is used to charge the fleet.

“The bark handled at the mill is burned in the plant’s own power facility to generate electricity. In practice, the operating energy for the machines comes from the very material they are handling,” Mantsinen said.

The development and utilization of electrically powered material handling solutions have long been part of Mantsinen’s operations, and the company said its transition to electric logistics operations as a natural continuation its sustainability and development efforts. A family-owned company, Mantsinen Group’s operations are divided into two business units – material handling machinery and logistic services. Logistic services are provided in Finland, where the company said its most respected partner for outsourcing operations at wood terminals, scrap yards or other terminals. Various sizes of material handlers are manufactured at its factory in eastern Finland and are delivered worldwide through its dealer network.

At the core of the solution at the mill in central Finland are Volvo Trucks’ FMX Electric 8x4R and FMX Electric 6x4T trucks, along with Volvo Construction Equipment’s L120 Electric wheel loader.

Mantsinen Group said the machines are fully integrated into a continuous 24/7 logistics process. The solution has been designed specifically for a demanding industrial environment where equipment utilization rates are high and operational reliability is critical. (Photo: Mantsinen Group)

Electrification starts with careful planning

The factory environment can provide ideal conditions for electrification, said Mantsinen Group, as operations are predictable and take place within a limited area. Routes, loads and work cycles can be analyzed accurately, enabling energy consumption and charging to be optimized as part of daily operations.

“A closed and predictable operating environment is ideal for electrification. The fleet operates within a limited area, and the charging infrastructure can be integrated directly into the operating environment,” said Janne Silvonen, Commercial and Technical manager, Electromobility, at Volvo Trucks.

The solution was designed based on a detailed operational analysis, taking into account driving routes, load weights, work cycles, and loading and unloading times. The entire operation was simulated using tools specifically developed for electric heavy-duty transport before implementation.

One of the key factors in deploying electric heavy-duty equipment is charging infrastructure. At the mill in Äänekoski, Finland, charging has been integrated into the normal workflow, enabling opportunity charging during work phases so it does not require separate charging breaks.

“While the trucks are being loaded, they can be charged simultaneously. Likewise, when the trucks are operating, the wheel loader can be recharged during operation cycles. This ensures that the equipment remains continuously available,” said Mikko Mantsinen.

Improving daily operations

In addition to reducing emissions Mantsinen Group said electric equipment delivers other operational benefits in daily work. Driving comfort, noise levels, and workflow efficiency improve compared to traditional machinery.

“Electric trucks offer an entirely different level of driving comfort. Power is available instantly, without delay. The same applies to the electric wheel loader – power is immediately accessible, and operators have really enjoyed working with the machine,” said Mikko Mantsinen.

Lower noise levels also improve occupational safety by enabling clearer and more effective communication on site.

Mantsinen said the implementation of an electric fleet at the mill can also prove that electric heavy-duty equipment is suitable for other demanding industrial applications.

In Äänekoski, the solution has reportedly enabled significant emission reductions without compromising operational efficiency or reliability. Although the amount of equipment has increased, overall emissions have been significantly reduced, said the company.