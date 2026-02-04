Modine to spin off Performance Technologies business

Modine, a supplier of thermal management technology and solutions and Gentherm, a supplier of thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Modine will spin-off and simultaneously combine its Performance Technologies business with Gentherm in a Reverse Morris Trust (RMT) transaction that is intended to be tax-free for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

The transaction is expected to establish Gentherm as a leader in thermal management solutions and expand its technologies and capabilities in precision flow management. It is expected to enable the combined company to serve end markets including power generation; commercial, heavy-duty, and light vehicle; and medical.

Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.4 billion in automotive new business awards.

“This transaction accelerates the execution of our strategic framework with the combined company increasing its presence across multiple attractive end markets to drive profitable growth,” said Bill Presley, president and Chief Executive Officer of Gentherm. “Together, we will further scale our thermal management solutions and expand our technologies and capabilities in precision flow management, building on the global leadership of Modine Performance Technologies in the commercial vehicle, heavy-duty equipment and fast-growing power generation end markets. The engineered solutions of Modine Performance Technologies are well aligned to our four core technology platforms – Thermal Management, Air Moving Devices, Pneumatic Solutions, and Valves – and we expect to create significant cross-selling opportunities and strengthen our ability to meet the rising demand for our combined, mission-critical offerings. We look forward to bringing together these two highly skilled teams with long histories of innovation, and a shared commitment to quality and a people-first culture.”

The combined company expects to realize cost synergies and commercial opportunities including cross-selling, product integration, and entering new global markets. On a pro forma basis the combined company had revenue of $2.6 billion.

Modine, based in Racine, Wis., for more than 100 years, will retain its Climate Solutions businesses, creating a climate solutions company focused on data center and commercial HVAC and refrigeration end markets.

The transaction reportedly provides Modine shareholders ownership in two focused businesses with stronger growth trajectories.

The boards of directors of Gentherm and Modine have unanimously approved the transaction.

“Combining Modine’s Performance Technologies business with Gentherm establishes two stronger, more focused companies, each equipped to serve its end markets more effectively, accelerate growth, and drive long-term value for shareholders, customers, and employees,” said Neil Brinker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Modine. “ I believe Gentherm will be a perfect home for our great associates on the Performance Technologies team.

“This is a significant next step for our remaining businesses as we continue to accelerate our transformation into a pure-play climate solutions company and evolve our portfolio toward high-growth markets. This transaction comes at an opportune time, allowing us to focus all of our resources on high-returning investments, including capacity expansions for data center cooling solutions to meet the rapidly growing demands of our hyperscale and colocation data center customers as well as targeted acquisitions to support other areas of the business.

“With regards to the data center market, our business has grown at an exponential rate and based on our current targets, we now anticipate 50% to 70% annual growth over the next two years, putting us on track to significantly exceed our previous $2 billion revenue goal for fiscal 2028.”

The RMT transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 026 subject to receipt of Gentherm shareholder approval.

Bill Presley and Jon Douyard will lead the combined company as CEO and CFO, respectively. Jeremy Patten will continue as president of Modine Performance Technologies, which is expected to operate as a division of Gentherm.

Modine Performance Technologies will retain its brand name, which Gentherm will acquire as part of the transaction. Gentherm’s Board of Directors will be expanded with the addition of two Board nominees designated by Modine in consultation with the Gentherm board.

The combined company will continue to operate under the Gentherm name and retain its listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol THRM. The combined company will remain headquartered in Novi, Mich., and will retain a presence in Modine Performance Technologies’ current locations, including its Racine Technical Center.

Modine will continue to be led by Neil Brinker and Michael Lucareli as CEO and CFO, respectively, and the current Board of Directors. The stock will continue to trade on the NYSE. Upon closing of the transaction, Gentherm and Modine will provide additional information regarding any potential changes in the company names, branding, and/or market trading information.