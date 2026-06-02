Getting the best from TCO

Julian Buckley looks at total cost of ownership to determine if it’s a basic sticker price deflection strategy or accurate assessment of potential value

(Photo: AdobeStock)

Total cost of ownership (TCO) has worked its way into the power industry lexicon to become one of the key reference points for both perceived and actual value.

TCO is essentially a forecast which evaluates the running costs of a vehicle or machine over a selected timeframe. In its most basic form, an equation to formulate TCO would look like this:

TCO = Purchase Cost + Operating Costs + Maintenance Costs + Other Lifetime Costs – Residual Value

With this in mind, as it is used today, is TCO a valid strategy for determining value? Or is it a way to deter buyers from focusing on ever-increasing vehicle or machine sticker prices?

Cost increases

It’s impossible to avoid the fact that, with the exception of the COVID years and the related global industry slowdown, manufacturing costs have been increasing over the past decade, resulting in ever-higher vehicle and machine prices.

But to describe these as basic ‘manufacturing costs’ does not highlight the full expense trail of assembling these products. At the most basic level, manufacturing is driven by energy and those costs have increased sharply due to various military conflicts around the world.

Then there is the production and movement of individual parts and components, which have also been impacted by higher energy prices. Factor in other elements, raw materials, labour, inflation, etc., and it’s not surprising today’s products are more expensive. While OEMs are experts at leveraging Tier suppliers to achieve the best price per part, it would be impossible to avoid these cost increases.

While off-highway machine OEMs keep their price lists very close to the chest – with variations on the explanation that retail figures are not an accurate measure of machine cost as specifications can vary so much between customers – a look at the change in passenger car values can help.

Back in the 1990s, a four-door Honda Civic cost around £9,000 (approx. $12,000 for the same model in the US). An equivalent model today is close to £35,000 (approx. $47,000). Inflation alone can account for almost all of that increase, even without adding in material and energy costs.

So OEMs have done well to absorb many of these increases, even those outside their direct control. That said, there’s still potential for sticker shock. While there are no specific numbers, it’s estimated that the price of a battery-electric 40-tonne truck is between three and four times that of an equivalent diesel model. In fact, adding any electrified element to a vehicle or machine will invariably increase the price, so new technology can be added to the list of costs pushing retail values still higher.

Technology benefits

Are these increases in final sticker price the reason for the use of TCO figures, with the intent of highlighting value over a retail number? Todd Anderson, chief technical officer at Phinea, a Tier supplier of fuel and electrical systems that was spun off from Borg Warner in 2023, believes new technology has impacted cost, but TCO is still a valid tool for measuring anticipated value.

“As vehicle manufacturers respond to tougher emissions regulations, more advanced powertrain technologies, and rising expectations around efficiency and performance, it can have an impact on increasing vehicle prices across the industry. In this environment, TCO remains a valuable decision-making tool for vehicle buyers.

Low-pressure common rail fuel injection system from Phinea at Agritechnica 2025 - lower fuel consumption, better TCO (Photo: KHL Group)

Anderson continued: “For fleets and operators, the real cost of a vehicle is determined over years of operation, not just at the point of purchase. Factors such as fuel consumption, maintenance requirements, operational uptime, durability and residual value often have a significant and lasting impact on long-term economics and greatly impact overall ownership costs over the lifetime of the vehicle.”

Rather than a distraction from retail cost, Anderson clearly believes that TCO can determine a buyer’s expected margin from operating that vehicle or machine. For example, engine technologies have significantly improved over recent years to deliver reduced fuel consumption and emissions. A reduced fuel requirement, played out over a given operational lifetime, will only benefit the owner’s bottom line.

Case study method

Case studies are a popular method of highlighting TCO benefits. The stories can offer insight into machine operation, anticipating areas where cost reduction benefits can be achieved, with related percentage gains.

Asked about TCO and its role in the market, Peter Sauter, market professional, Quarry & Aggregates at Caterpillar, offered a review of how the Cat 972, a 25-tonne medium wheel loader, can help to improve returns.

“The Cat 972 technology offers a strong opportunity to reduce total cost of ownership in yard applications by lowering fuel consumption while maintaining high productivity,” he said.

Cat 972 wheel loader at CES 2025 (Photo: Caterpillar)

“When combined with optimized operator techniques, such as consistent bucket fill factors, smooth throttle inputs, and well-organized load-and-carry distances, the machine can significantly cut fuel burn per tonne moved. Disciplined operation minimizes unnecessary idling and wheel spin.

“Together, these factors can deliver fuel savings in the range of 10–20%, while also reducing wear on key drivetrain components and tires and lower operating costs. A well trained and skilled operator can help reduce the TCO significantly.”

Sauter further added that telematics systems are another key to achieving a favorable TCO. Whether giving a reminder for routine maintenance or alerting to a specific fault, addressing these issues in a timely manner will help to keep a machine in top working order, maximizing uptime and the return on investment.

“Regular fluid analysis, timely oil and filter changes, and maintaining optimal cooling performance are particularly critical in dusty yard environments,” said Sauter.

“This predictive approach not only helps sustain peak fuel efficiency over the machine’s lifecycle but also ensures high availability, often exceeding 90%, by minimizing unplanned downtime. The result is more reliable operation, reduced repair costs and a consistently lower cost-per-ton moved.”

Accurate TCO is based on your numbers

This is critical to TCO – a machine must be available to work, both to pay for itself and to support TCO forecasts completed before the purchaser took delivery.

The flip side to this is that a working machine is a machine at risk of damage, circumstances which could take it out of action. This makes maintenance an unavoidable cost of business. But beyond that, this is where the OEM needs to make good on their promise of support, bringing the dealer/service network into play and getting the machine back in the field.

“At John Deere Power Systems, we look at TCO not as a marketing strategy, but as a critical operational tool,” explained Michael Lefebvre, manager for Global Marketing and Product Strategy at JDPS.

“The reality is that the initial purchase price of a machine is just one piece of the puzzle. If you aren’t considering the lifetime costs, such as fuel efficiency, maintenance intervals and at-work time, you aren’t getting an accurate picture of a machine’s actual value.

New JD5 engine was unveiled at ConExpo 2026 – faster maintenance procedures help to support improved TCO (Photo: JDPS)

“That being said, equipment owners have to leverage their own real-world data, rather than generic statistics, for TCO to be most precise and effective. Tools like John Deere Connected Support are designed to do exactly that—giving operators and their support networks access to actionable telematics data, like fuel consumption and machine utilization, tailored to their exact use cycles.”

This is perhaps the key takeaway from this discussion about total cost of ownership and its widespread use across vehicle and machine markets.

Instead of a strategy to divert away from high sticker prices, TCO offers the potential to determine future return on investment. But the numbers entered into the equation mentioned at the top of this article (or one of your own making) must be accurate and quantifiable; the figures must reflect how the machine will be used in your specific application.

In essence, taking generic numbers put forward by the OEM will only deliver a generic result.

Referencing this thought, Michael Lefebvre said this in closing: “When you substitute generalized assumptions with that level of equipment-specific insight, TCO becomes one of the most transparent, objective ways to measure long-term profitability and machine value.”