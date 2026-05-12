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Grants expand autogas automotive tech training

KHL Staff

12 May 2026

Nine schools across the United States will soon add propane autogas curriculum to their automotive training through the Propane Autogas Vehicle Inspection Grant Program, offered by the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC).

Blue Bird Vision propane buses The grants are intended to open the door to more opportunities in transportation, fleet service and the propane industry. Shown are Blue Bird Vision Propane buses. (Photo: Blue Bird Corp.)

The grant program helps educational institutions and career centers expand existing automotive programs with propane-specific curriculum, hands-on resources and instructor training. Each approved recipient receives up to $7,500 in grant support, including a propane autogas training aid valued at more than $5,000 and funds to support instructor participation in a Train the Trainer class and program marketing.

As part of the program, participating schools identify a Propane Advisor to support instructors, answer propane-specific questions and speak with students about propane’s role in their communities. They also assist the school in bridging the gap between schooling and a career and connecting them with the propane state association and OEMS for more specific engine training.

The schools incorporating the curriculum, Propane Autogas Vehicle Inspection: Introduction for Automobile Service Technicians, into their classrooms this fall are:

  • ACE Center at Virginia Randolph — Glen Allen, Virginia
  • Angelina College — Lufkin, Texas
  • Capital Region BOCES Career & Tech — Albany, New York
  • Cordova High School — Cordova, Tennessee
  • Florida State College at Jacksonville — Jacksonville, Florida
  • Future Ready Complex — Georgetown, Texas
  • Hudson High School — Hudson, Wisconsin
  • Iredell Statesville Schools — Troutman, North Carolina
  • Pierce County Skills Center — Puyallup, Washington

“Skilled automotive technicians are essential to keeping today’s fleets operating safely and efficiently,” said Elena Bennett, senior manager of industry training and education at PERC. “By bringing propane autogas curriculum into classrooms, these schools are giving students valuable exposure to proven alternative fuel technology and opening the door to more career opportunities in transportation, fleet service, and the propane industry.”

PERC extends its appreciation to the propane advisors and industry partners helping support these schools as they add the curriculum, including Blossman Gas, Inc.; Casella; Ferrellgas; Hillside Service & Repair; NEXIO Power, Inc.; Roush Cleantech; Superior Energy Services; and the Town of Mooresville.

For more information about the Propane Autogas Vehicle Inspection Grant Program, visit propane.com/autogasgrantprogram.

Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) Blue Bird Corp. ACE Center at Virginia Randolph propane autogas curriculum automotive training Propane Autogas Vehicle Inspection Grant Program Elena Bennett Blue Bird Vision Propane buses United States Glen Allen, Virginia
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