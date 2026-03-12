Gravis Robotics brings Physical AI to construction

The Gravis Rack retrofit kit infuses advanced sensors into earthmovers to make them more intelligent and capable of autonomous operation. (Photo: Gravis Robotics)

Gravis Robotics, a global provider of Physical AI and earthmoving autonomy platforms for heavy industry, announced its full commercial expansion into the U.S. market at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 last week in Las Vegas, Nev.

The expansion follows the company’s recent $23 million funding and builds on live deployments including autonomous excavation at Manchester Airport with Taylor Woodrow, quarry automation projects with Holcim and integrations across multiple OEM platforms.

Gravis’ Physical AI platform fuses physical perception from a range of sensors – LiDAR, cameras, GNSS and hydraulic feedback – with online learning and control. According to the company, this allows the machines to “feel the soil” and adjust in real-time to changing ground conditions and helps teams execute tasks with consistency to boost productivity and safety.

Debuting at ConExpo was the Gravis Copilot, an autonomy-ready machine guidance platform offering a simple, game-like interface on a portable tablet device called a Slate. Operators can upload a CAD file for a site and see the target terrain highlighted along with boundaries and buried utilities, providing real-time augmented terrain visualization from inside the cab and allowing operators to dig and grade without having to reference paper plans or measuring tape. The system also senses and warns the operator when a person has entered the designated work zone.

Gravis Copilot offers a simple, game-like interface on a portable tablet device called a Slate. (Photo: Gravis Robotics)

Copilot is built on Gravis’ platform perception and compute Rack, a retrofit kit that infuses advanced sensors into earthmovers such as excavators to make them more intelligent and capable of autonomous operation, the company explained. It works inside existing workflows, meaning no process changes or regulatory delays, Gravis added, and it keeps operators in control while still benefiting from sensor-fused perception and autonomy-level onboard AI and compute.

“Our approach to autonomy is to focus on delivering productivity today – not just in the easy and repetitive jobs, but in the reality of everyday projects,” said Ryan Luke Johns, CEO and co-founder of Gravis Robotics. “By launching Gravis Copilot at ConExpo 2026, we’re bringing that opportunity to the American jobsite, with a flexible gateway that augments all kinds of work, and that lets crews adopt autonomy at a pace that’s tailored to their unique tasks and experience level.”

Gravis demonstrated both Copilot and the Rack retrofit hardware solution in collaboration with its partners Develon and Hitachi Construction Machinery. In the Hitachi booth, a 13-ton ZX135US-7 was shown going from fully manned to fully autonomous in a matter of minutes, with an attendee volunteer able to use Copilot to direct the excavator to dig a trench autonomously.