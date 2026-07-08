Grimaldi Group selects Wärtsilä propulsion solutions

Wärtsilä announced it will supply a range of propulsion solutions for nine newbuild ferry vessels under construction for Grimaldi Group fleets: four for Grimaldi Lines, three for Finnlines and two for Minoan Lines. The vessels are part of Grimaldi’s fleet renewal program, which is centered around achieving decarbonized shipping operations.

Nine newbuild ferry vessels for Grimaldi Group will operate with Wärtsilä’s fuel-flexible, high-efficiency 46F engines. (Source: Wärtsilä)

Finnlines RoPax ferries serve the Helsinki, Finland to Travemünde, Germany route. Minoan Lines is one of the dominant passenger ferry operators in Greece, while Grimaldi Lines provide maritime connections in Sardinia, Sicily, Spain, Greece and Tunisia.

All nine vessels will utilize Wärtsilä’s fuel-flexible 46F four-stroke, medium-speed engines, which are designed to keep fuel options open as regulations and alternative-fuel availability evolve. The engines are capable of operating on sustainable fuels, such as methanol. As part of the scope of supply, Wärtsilä’s hybrid exhaust scrubber system will ensure full operational flexibility and compliance with tightening regulations, while the transverse thrusters will support mooring operations.

In addition, the Finnlines vessels will benefit from a hybrid-electric system. Wärtsilä will also provide two gearboxes, two controllable pitch propellers (CPP) with shaft lines and a ProTouch remote propulsion control system. Together, this fully integrated power and propulsion system is designed to enhance overall efficiency, deliver significant fuel savings and contribute to lower emissions, the company stated.

Roger Holm, president of Wärtsilä Marine & executive vice president at Wärtsilä Corporation, noted that “ferry operators face demanding operational requirements, from availability and efficiency to emissions compliance across variable routes.” As such, he said the company has worked in close cooperation with Grimaldi Group to develop an integrated approach to meet those needs.

“We will deliver future-proof solutions through engines capable of running on different fuels,” he stated, “along with cohesive packages of innovative, low-emission technologies, to support the operational performance of these vessels today while enabling flexibility for the future.”

The vessels are being built at the China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry Group Weihai Shipyard Co., Ltd. Wärtsilä will deliver the equipment for the nine ferries between 2026 and 2028.