HBK offers new ruggedized inclinometer

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

20 August 2025

Hottinger Brüel & Kjær (HBK), a specialist in testing and measurement solutions, has introduced the MV7-AR, 6 DOF gyro-stabilized inclinometer, which is designed to deliver precise measurements of dynamic inclination, acceleration and angular rate, even in challenging environments.

Hottinger Brüel & Kjær (HBK) MV7-AR ruggedized inclinometer HBK MV7-AR ruggedized inclinometer. (Photo: Hottinger Brüel & Kjær)

This accuracy makes the MV7-AR suited for vehicles and equipment in sectors like heavy construction, off-highway mining and agriculture and farming. It can be used for such applications as:

  • Heavy construction: Platform leveling, boom/bucket angle control, auto-grading and operator safety.
  • Agriculture and farming: Auto-steer, implement control, terrain following and field navigation.
  • Mining and off-highway vehicles: Load monitoring, stability analysis and predictive maintenance.

An Auto-Adaptive Extended Kalman Filter (EKF) removes errors that are usually associated with vibration, sudden linear motions and quake, HBK stated. The new inclinometer also uses enhanced temperature compensation and calibration to enable accuracy of 0.25° RMS at temperatures ranging from -40° C to +85° C.

Accuracy is reinforced by the unit’s ruggedized construction. It is fully sealed in an IP68/IP69K-rated casing that protects against full water immersion, pressure washing, drops from a 1 meter height and 50g shocks or rigorous vibration.

The MV7-AR is designed for quick and easy deployment to capture results rapidly and with minimal disruption. At just 107 grams and 78.9 × 55.0 × 23.5 mm, it fits into compact footprints in any orientation.

The unit uses the industry-standard SAE J1939 communication protocol, and has a power range of 4.5-36 VDC for compatibility with a range of vehicles and applications.

