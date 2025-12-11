Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español
HeavyTech turns to Enovation Controls for displays
11 December 2025
HeavyTech, an emerging developer of sustainable off-highway vehicles, recently incorporated the Enovation Controls S35 display into its latest prototype platform. The system, delivered through Enovation Controls distributor MurCal, was deployed rapidly to support HeavyTech’s accelerated testing schedule.
The S35 display is part of Enovation Control’s rugged, feature-rich powertrain and equipment interface portfolio. The display is designed to offer OEMs a compact yet capable solution for real-time electronic instrumentation and application monitoring of electronic or mechanical engines, batteries and mains-powered industrial equipment.
The display offers a color LCD, tactile buttons and outdoor usability. It can display equipment status and fault conditions and provide the ability to monitor configurable parameters. It supports CAN J1939 and CAN Open in addition to RS485 serial communication to easily integrate into a variety of applications.
HeavyTech is using the S35 as part of its rapid prototyping workflow to help bring its next-generation battery-electric and hybrid compact equipment to market. Speed and reliability are critical as the company works to iterate quickly on vehicle and engine-generator platforms, the announcement noted.
MurCal, which specializes in instrumentation, control and monitoring solutions, provided a fast response and quick turnaround, ensuring the S35 was on site and ready for immediate integration.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.