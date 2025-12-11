HeavyTech turns to Enovation Controls for displays

HeavyTech is using the Enovation Controls S35 display as part of its rapid prototyping workflow. (Photo: Enovation Controls)

HeavyTech, an emerging developer of sustainable off-highway vehicles, recently incorporated the Enovation Controls S35 display into its latest prototype platform. The system, delivered through Enovation Controls distributor MurCal, was deployed rapidly to support HeavyTech’s accelerated testing schedule.

The S35 display is part of Enovation Control’s rugged, feature-rich powertrain and equipment interface portfolio. The display is designed to offer OEMs a compact yet capable solution for real-time electronic instrumentation and application monitoring of electronic or mechanical engines, batteries and mains-powered industrial equipment.

The display offers a color LCD, tactile buttons and outdoor usability. It can display equipment status and fault conditions and provide the ability to monitor configurable parameters. It supports CAN J1939 and CAN Open in addition to RS485 serial communication to easily integrate into a variety of applications.

HeavyTech is using the S35 as part of its rapid prototyping workflow to help bring its next-generation battery-electric and hybrid compact equipment to market. Speed and reliability are critical as the company works to iterate quickly on vehicle and engine-generator platforms, the announcement noted.

MurCal, which specializes in instrumentation, control and monitoring solutions, provided a fast response and quick turnaround, ensuring the S35 was on site and ready for immediate integration.