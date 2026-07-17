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Helios expands Briggs & Stratton support

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

17 July 2026

Helios Technologies, Inc., a global supplier of highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, announced that two businesses within its Electronics Segment are supporting the off-highway equipment industry through separate commercial relationships with Briggs & Stratton.

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i3 Product Development is a full-service product development firm that partners with manufacturers to design, engineer and deliver unique products. It recently joined the Briggs & Stratton Vanguard Battery Technology Partner program, where it provides product design, engineering and systems integration services for OEMs adopting Vanguard commercial battery technology.

“We are thrilled to welcome i3 Product Development to our growing network of Vanguard Battery Technology Partners,” said David Frank, senior vice president and president of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. “By combining our proven battery technology with i3PD’s expertise in complex system integration, we can help OEMs confidently navigate the transition to electrified equipment.”

Enovation Controls, a manufacturer of electronic controls and displays for diverse markets, continues its supplier relationship with Ferris, a Briggs & Stratton company, providing products including the PV485 display and IX3212 Power Distribution Module for commercial equipment applications.

“These relationships demonstrate the diverse capabilities within our Electronics Segment,” said Billy Aldridge, president, Electronics of Helios. “Whether through engineering services at i3PD or electronic control solutions from Enovation, our businesses create value for customers at different stages of product development and production.”

Briggs & Stratton Helios Technologies, Inc. i3 Product Development off-highway equipment industry commercial battery technology product design David Frank Billy Aldridge Vanguard commercial battery technology PV485 display
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