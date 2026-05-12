Hendrickson unveils electric drive axle for trucks, buses

ACT Expo 2026 and the Las Vegas Convention Center provided the backdrop for the latest component from the partnership of Hendrickson and Driventic GmbH. First announced at last year’s ACT, the partnership is focused on helping commercial fleets improve efficiency and manage total cost of ownership as they move toward zero-emission vehicles. Electraax is a lightweight electric drive axle engineered for Class 6–7 school bus and medium-duty truck applications.

(Illusration: Hendrickson)

The project combines the drive system expertise of Driventic (an independent company carved out of Voith Turbo’s Commercial Vehicles division last year) with Hendrickson’s innovations in ride solutions. Electraax gives OEMs and their customers next‑generation electric drive suspension capability. For Hendrickson, the joint product represents two milestones with one breakthrough: Hendrickson’s first drive axle and its first electric axle, which it said will allow it to mark a new era for innovation in electric commercial vehicle systems.

Electraax is a fully integrated epowertrain that combines the axle, single-speed gearbox, motor and inverter. Driventic said the design helps deliver up to 94% system-level efficiency, which it said can extend vehicle range and reduce energy requirements based on internal testing.

“This collaboration with Driventic reflects Hendrickson’s Reliable by Design philosophy as we help customers transition to zero-emission mobility with solutions grounded in real-world performance,” said Matt Joy, CEO of Hendrickson, based in Woodridge, Ill. “By combining the technological expertise of our respective companies, we are developing the next generation of integrated solutions for commercial fleets.”

The fabricated, modular architecture is designed for flexibility, said Hendrickson, with a wide range of track width, gear train, suspension, and brake options to align with various chassis platforms. The company said the integrated system design combined with a lightweight fabricated axle housing helps address EV weight and efficiency targets by reducing system mass, helping extend range, enabling potential battery reduction and supporting lower total cost of ownership.

(Illustration: Driventic)

Other advantages of the Electraax concept include full motor torque regenerative braking, helping maximize energy recovery, as well as a single-speed gearbox design, reducing friction and weight compared to multi-speed gearboxes, said Driventic. A single-speed gearbox can provide a smooth ride without shift-quality concerns for pickup-and-delivery duty cycles, while reducing component count to support increased long-term reliability.

Driventic said its electric drive system included an efficient motor with a power-dense inverter to deliver extended peak torque for sustained, consistent power during acceleration, hill climbs, and heavy hauling.

“Working with Hendrickson allows Driventic to bring our high-efficiency electric capabilities into integrated solutions that meet the practical needs of OEMs and fleets,” said Dr. Gregor Wiche, CEO of Driventic. “Together, we are pairing our efficiency-driven, customer-focused mindset with Hendrickson’s industry leadership to deliver innovative solutions that help set a new benchmark in reliability and performance for zero-emission commercial vehicles.”