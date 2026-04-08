Henkel adhesive sealant for heavy equipment

Henkel expanded its line of adhesive sealants for use with interior and exterior heavy equipment and vehicle applications. The company said Teroson MS 9381 HPT complies with strict regulatory requirements, eliminating tin, solvents, isocyanates, silicones and PVC from its formulation while simplifying processing and improving performance compared to older-generation materials.

Henkel said its new Teroson MS 9381 HPT tin-free adhesive sealant is making it effective for cab window glazing, side paneling and roof skin bonding as well as seam and joint sealing. (Photo: Henkel)

“With the introduction of its ‘Respect the Planet, Rethink Design’ initiative last year, Henkel reaffirmed its commitment to solutions that combine top performance and environmental responsibility,” said Leandro Pedro, Henkel Global Head of Market Strategy – Core and Value Segments. “The heavy equipment industry is evolving rapidly, driven by growing demands for efficiency and performance, stricter safety regulations, and ambitious sustainability targets. Manufacturers need more than products; they need solutions and partners who understand these pressures and simplify complexity at every step. Teroson MS 9381 HPT delivers on this promise: a high-performance adhesive that combines durability, reliability, and ISO-free safety with streamlined application, helping customers save time, reduce risk, and advance their sustainability goals without compromising performance and durability.”

The UV-resistant formulation is multi-substrate compatible, making it effective for various applications, including cabin window glazing, side paneling and roof skin bonding, and seam and joint sealing.

The new product is a single-component, moisture-cure, silane-modified polymer (SMP), primeless adhesive sealant, which will reduce the assembly process to two steps versus three for conventional polyurethane materials. The adhesive’s high thixotropic properties and high position tack (HPT) ensure superior handling and application, said the company. These attributes help avoid potential errors, ensure processing efficiency, and offer the potential to lower the total cost of ownership. Furthermore, the company said the ability to source a single material for multiple applications reduces supply chain and inventory control complexities.