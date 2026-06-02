Herbert Diess reveals plans to build new e-tractor

Former Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has been busy since leaving the automotive giant in 2022, with recent roles including chairman of the Supervisory board at Infineon. He has also been running an estate in Spain which features a hotel and pear orchards.

By way of LinkedIn, Diess has now revealed his latest project. Having founded Diess E-Agrartechnik, which will be based in Munich, the plan is to introduce a new mid-range electric tractor. The first model could be available as soon as 2027.

Image of new e-tractor was posted on LinkedIn (Photo: Diess E-Agrartechnik)

The related post included little detail about the vehicle and as yet there is no company site. But it has been revealed that the tractor will use a battery swap system to support extended use. The machine will also have two ‘drive directions’ (as translated from German this could mean drive levels), while also including a standardized attachment interface for most tools.

Diess further noted that the company has plans to develop and supply related systems, including charging stands (some with solar charging) and electrified attachments. It was put forward that the tractor could deliver a 50% reduction in operating costs.

According to Diess, the company has built up a network of established partners active in the agricultural machinery sector to support manufacturing. Looking to the future, the new Diess electric tractor could possibly incorporate some level of autonomy.

Power Progress will publish more details as they become available.