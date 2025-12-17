Hexagon Mining partners with Montana university

Hexagon’s Mining division has signed an agreement with Montana Technological University, granting access to the university’s Underground Mine Education Center (UMEC), including its training drifts and specialized equipment. The partnership is expected to provide a real-world test environment to accelerate development of Hexagon’s next-generation underground technologies, particularly collision avoidance, operator safety, and advanced simulation.

(Photo: Montana Technological University)

As mines expand deeper in pursuit of scarcer deposits, operators face tightening spaces, reduced visibility, and rising safety risks. Hexagon’s solutions already address fatigue, situational awareness, and underground development challenges.

Collaboration with UMEC, located in Butte, is expected to enhance that work while also supporting students, who gain exposure to cutting-edge technologies and access to internship opportunities that strengthen the school’s educational experience.

“As the industry pushes deeper beneath the surface, the risks to people and equipment only increase,” said Dave Goddard, president, Hexagon’s Mining division, based in Tucson, Ariz. “Our agreement with Montana Technological University provides the ideal proving ground to accelerate life-saving innovation. At the same time, we’re helping future miners engage directly with the tools reshaping their industry. It’s a partnership that advances safety, technology, and talent.”

UMEC’s full-scale mine environment enables rigorous testing of sensors, algorithms and operator-machine interactions. Hexagon will use the site for simulation, validation, training, and demonstrations, helping bridge the gap between laboratory development and operational deployment while strengthening industry-academic collaboration.

Hexagon said the partnership aligns with its long-standing commitment to improving underground safety, following advancements such as fatigue-monitoring technology, integrated underground safety platforms and real-time alertness solutions. The work will support the development of its next-generation underground collision avoidance system, helping ensure that underground workers and machines operate safely, regardless of depth, fleet size, or geological complexity.

Hexagon said it has long supported and partnered with mining schools and students worldwide via sponsorships, scholarships, software licenses, and research collaborations.