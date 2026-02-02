Himoinsa adds HGY Series container version

Himoinsa’s HGY Series Advanced Compact Version is a container configuration incorporating a Yanmar GY engine. (Photo: Himoinsa)

Himoinsa, a global designer and manufacturer of power technology solutions, is now offering the container version of the HGY Series of compact and fully integrated generator sets for mission-critical applications such as data centers, healthcare and industry.

The HGY Series Advanced Compact Version is a container configuration feature a 40-ft. ISO High Cube with CSC Safety Approval. It delivers electrical quality in accordance with Class G3 (ISO 8528-5), consistent starts and clean integration with existing switch gear, which Himoinsa said reduces risks and commissioning times.

The Yanmar GY engine integrates common rail injection systems as well as an advanced piston head design and comprehensive fluid analysis to optimize combustion and improve efficiency. The system has a power density reaching up to 37.9 kWm/L. Its selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system allows real-time monitoring of parameters such as temperature, pressure and NOx concentration. NOx emissions are kept below 190 mg/Nm³, the European standard for medium combustion power plants. The SCR can be combined with the possibility to consume 100% HVO for even lower environmental impact.

The Engine Control Unit (ECU) integrates intuitive diagnostic software and remote monitoring, facilitating comprehensive management and increasing the operational availability of the unit, the company stated. Sensor-based monitoring of the filtration and level systems is said to reduce the number of incidents and provides traceability for each maintenance action.

The container housing incorporates acoustic engineering solutions intended to meet project requirements for reduced noise emissions. Multi-layer treatment of walls, ceiling and floor, together with high attenuation silencers on intake and exhaust, enable three different sound levels up to 50º C: Ultra 75 dB(A), Plus 80 dB(A) and Compact 85 dB(A). Each configurable soundproofing level can be adapted to the project needs, depending on the industry and regulatory requirements of each market.

The remote cooling system is designed to work in extreme environments, providing a high ATB value while self-regulating according to the temperature and load level at any given moment. Its design directs the airflow in and out to minimize aerodynamic noise and improve acoustic efficiency. The adjustable extraction system allows the flow rate to be adjusted, further aiding noise reduction.

Automatic oil filling, pre-lubrication, automatic priming and heating are said to accelerate startups while protecting the internal mechanics of the engine and extending the service life of its components. Safety features include weather-resistant stainless steel/galvanized fittings; inspection window to the panel for reading measurements and alarms; openings, registers and sensitive levels to facilitate inspection and service work; LED service lighting; panic button; interlocked switch on the door; and certified lifeline on the roof for working at height.

The Plug & Play system of the HGY Advanced Compact Version Series enables easy installation and commissioning by technicians without requiring specific training.