Himoinsa grows Battery Power Generator family

Power technology solutions provider Himoinsa continues to develop a family of battery power storage and distribution systems reaching 2 MW with the addition of the EHR 45/70 and EHR 45/90 in 50 Hz, and the EHR 30/70 and EHR 30/90 in 60 Hz, all incorporated into the EHR25 canopy. According to the company, available energy is increased by up to 33% and storage capacity expanded by increasing the height of the unit, creating more space to accommodate eight additional battery modules.

The EHR 45/70 and EHR 45/90 (shown) in 50 Hz, and EHR 30/70 and EHR 30/90 in 60 Hz, offer up to 33% more available energy and more storage capacity. (Photo: Himoinsa)

“We are continuously working towards developing new models, as we believe the market demands diversity and complementarity of battery systems,” said Agustín Rodrigo, Himoinsa storage and battery systems product manager. “Each sector calls for different storage capacities and available power in units of varying sizes, which is why we offer a complete portfolio of up to 2 MW.”

The main sectors and sites where the EHR | Battery Power Generator power storage and distribution systems are utilized are construction projects, where the systems can work with low load profile equipment such as generator sets or cranes. Rodrigo said that “with this equipment we can reduce both consumption as well as maintenance, which directly affects emissions, reducing them by as much as 50%.”

The systems’ lithium ferrophosphate batteries enable the units to operate independently, with zero noise and emissions. They can also be integrated with a diesel- or gas-powered generator set, a connection to the public electricity grid or renewable energy integration such as solar panels to ensure greater power efficiency and optimize emissions and noise, the company stated. The batteries are designed to offer a useful life of 6,000 cycles, or approximately five years based on one cycle per day.

By increasing the height of the unit, Himoinisa created more space to accommodate eight additional battery modules. (Photo: Himoinsa)

EHR systems come with the HiCore System, an internally designed management technology that Himoinsa said selects the optimal power source based on each load situation. This provides a more efficient and environmentally friendly power solution by prioritizing aspects such as increasing efficiency, reducing emissions, increasing sustainability and flexibility and optimizing energy resources, the company stated.

Pre-set work modes can be selected for different applications or modes of use, including: Plug & Play, Low Loads - low load profile, Peak Shaving, UPS, load sharing and Power Booster – specially designed for torque start-up of electric engines.

The new models retain the ease of use, robustness and connectivity of the smaller storage capacity units, said Himoinsa, plus will be available with automatic bypass operation. This feature responds to any alarm that causes the unit to stop and automatically connects the main power source (generator set or grid) to the load, ensuring the power supply. The feature is available in all existing models.

New developments are planned for the EHR family in early 2025, including the EHR60/100 and 90/130 in 50 Hz, and the EHR 60/100 and 90/130 in 60 Hz, with power output of up to 90 kVA.