Himoinsa launches Campus training platform

Himoinsa has launched the Himoinsa Campus, a technical training platform that combines face-to-face and online training on the company’s products, applications and key processes. It is available exclusively to the company’s professional network.

Himoinsa Campus combines face-to-face and online training on the company’s products, applications and key processes. (Photo: Himoinsa)

The platform is designed to provide a structured learning environment for technicians, distributors and partners to improve their diagnostic, maintenance and commissioning skills, which Himoinsa said will raise the standard of service and equipment commissioning in the field. It offers a catalogue of more than 50 courses covering strategic areas such as:

Generator sets and components (alternators, controllers)

Battery systems such as the EHR Range

HGY Series (Hybrid generators)

Native control systems

Stage V regulations

Light towers

One of the cornerstones of Campus, said the company, is its training team comprised of the company’s in-house specialists in various fields: product, electronics, Neuron IoT, spare parts, engineering and hybrid systems. The model is designed to enable direct knowledge transfer based on real-world experience and the latest technological developments in the product portfolio.

In addition, international experts, including engineers from the manufacturer Yanmar, will reinforce the technical and up-to-date nature of the content, Himoinsa said, as well as the project’s global vision.

Campus is available via the Himoinsa Red’s digital environment, providing centralized access to content, training programs and certifications.