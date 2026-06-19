Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Himoinsa launches Campus training platform

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

19 June 2026

Himoinsa has launched the Himoinsa Campus, a technical training platform that combines face-to-face and online training on the company’s products, applications and key processes. It is available exclusively to the company’s professional network.

Himoinsa Campus combines face-to-face and online training on the company’s products, applications and key processes. (Photo: Himoinsa)

The platform is designed to provide a structured learning environment for technicians, distributors and partners to improve their diagnostic, maintenance and commissioning skills, which Himoinsa said will raise the standard of service and equipment commissioning in the field. It offers a catalogue of more than 50 courses covering strategic areas such as:

One of the cornerstones of Campus, said the company, is its training team comprised of the company’s in-house specialists in various fields: product, electronics, Neuron IoT, spare parts, engineering and hybrid systems. The model is designed to enable direct knowledge transfer based on real-world experience and the latest technological developments in the product portfolio.

In addition, international experts, including engineers from the manufacturer Yanmar, will reinforce the technical and up-to-date nature of the content, Himoinsa said, as well as the project’s global vision.

Campus is available via the Himoinsa Red’s digital environment, providing centralized access to content, training programs and certifications.

Himoinsa Himoinsa Red Yanmar Himoinsa Campus technical training platform training EHR Range HGY Series
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Yanmar maritime fuel cell to power dining cruise ship
Maritime hydrogen fuel cell system will be designed by Yanmar Power Solutions
Liebherr expands capacity to support power gen
Strengthens industrial capabilities at Colmar plant to support growing power gen demand
Danfoss wraps up Power Solutions Days 2026 event
PS Days showcased new tech developments at Danish engineering company
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262-347-8808 E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA