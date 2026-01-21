Responsive Image Banner

Himoinsa relocates its UK office

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

21 January 2026

New home for Himoinsa Power Solutions New home for Himoinsa Power Solutions (Photo: Himoinsa)

Himoinsa Power Solutions, the Spanish company’s subsidiary in the UK, has relocated to a new purpose-built facility located on the Cheshire Green Employment Park.

Himonisa stated that the move marks a ‘new stage’ in its long-term commitment to the UK market, reinforcing local capability, availability and service.

“This relocation marks a new stage for Himoinsa in the United Kingdom,” said Clive Dix, MD at Himoinsa Power Solutions. “It strengthens our operational capacity, supports the continued growth of our UK structure and headcount, and allows us to be even closer to our customers - ensuring fast availability, robust testing capability and strong technical support for the full portfolio, including lighting towers and battery systems.”

The new Cheshire Green location has significantly more floorspace to support production, testing and warehousing, together with administrative offices. It includes a dedicated Load Bank testing facility and expanded PDI capabilities.

Located near key transport routes including the M6, M56 and A51, the new site further improves customer and supplier access to the logistics network.

There is also an engineering college in close proximity, which could help support future recruitment and expansion of the UK team.

Having had a presence in the UK market for more than two decades, Himoinsa has delivered on-site power, mobile power and power solutions across the country.

The company is continuing to expand its offering with new lighting towers and battery systems which, together with its gen set portfolio, ensure customers have the best Power Solutions products and related support.

