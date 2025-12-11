Hitachi Construction Machinery to open Landcros Development Center Europe

New Landcros center will focus on next-gen electric machines (Photo: Hitachi)

Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) is to establish the Landcros Development Center Europe GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary that will support future R&D for battery-powered excavators, ICT-enabled products and other digital solutions.

This will be the first company to use the Landcros name since Hitachi announced the brand transition.

Hitachi views Europe as a region at the forefront of environmental regulations and advanced construction technology. The dedicated R&D hub will support rapid development of next-generation products for worldwide customers.

Much like the automotive industry’s electric transition, construction machines that eliminate CO2 emissions are rapidly gaining traction across the region.

Hitachi also puts forward that Europe is a leader in labor-saving technologies and efficiency-driven construction. The company’s European dealers and specialists routinely develop multi-purpose excavator attachments and ICT-equipped machinery, creating an ecosystem of innovation that drives the industry forward.

“Establishing Landcros Development Center Europe strengthens our commitment to working closely with European partners and leveraging the region’s leadership in sustainability and technology,” said Francesco Quaranta, HCME president and CEO. “This new hub will enable us to co-create next-generation solutions that meet local needs, while driving global progress in zero-emission and digital construction machinery.”

Since being established in 2018, KTEG GmbH, a joint-venture between Hitachi Construction Machinery and Kiesel Technology, has been working on developing battery-powered excavators, ICT products and other equipment for the European market. Nine machines developed by the partners were presented at Bauma in April 2025.

Moving forward, Landcros Development Center Europe will work on next-gen machines and other solutions, while KTEG will concentrate on development and marketing of application products for European customers.

The new center will further work in conjunction with Hitachi development centers in Japan and India. Plans further include working with various suppliers and tech specialists to deliver future solutions.