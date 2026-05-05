Honda shows zero-emissions power tech

Honda returns to the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas, Nev., May 4-7, with a display of its latest zero-emissions power technology.

The Honda Mobile Power Pack e: is an easy-to-use swappable battery pack. (Photo: Honda)

New for the U.S. market, the company is showing and will begin offering its “Mobile Power Pack e:” for B2B commercial product integrations starting next month.

The Mobile Power Pack e: (MPP) is an easy-to-use swappable battery pack, that Honda said was created to address the challenges facing electric mobility products, including the long charging time, inadequate range and high battery cost.

By being portable and swappable, the MPP can be used for Honda products as well as a range of applications including electric products of other OEMs.

The MPP is being introduced for potential product integration with collaborative partners.

Also featured in the booth is the company’s current-generation fuel cell module, featuring the current Honda FC system co-developed by Honda and GM, along with its next-generation fuel cell module, which Honda said is expected to reduce production cost by half, double durability and triple volumetric power density compared to the current FC module.

A digital display in the booth highlights the Fuel Cell Power Generator, a stationary power system capable of supplying hydrogen-derived, clean electricity to large facilities such as factories, data centers and offices. It utilizes combined Honda FC modules, able to scale from 250 kW to 3 MW of electric power supply per generator.

In addition, a second digital display is being used to showcase the Fastport eQuad, a single-rider micromobility delivery vehicle that supplements the rider’s pedaling power with electric motor assistance. The unit combines a pedal-by-wire system that electronically transmits the rider’s pedaling input into motion with a pedal-assist powertrain, boosting the rider’s pedaling with electric power.