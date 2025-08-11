Horizon Fuel Cell acquires Hyzon H2 vehicle IP

Horizon Fuel Cell Group, which was founded in 2003 with a focus on materials and systems-level technology for fuel cells and electrolyzers, announced it has acquired the Intellectual Property (IP) of U.S.-based Hyzon Motors Inc. Shareholders of Hyzon Motors voted to dissolve the company and liquidate its assets in March of this year.

George Gu, chairman of Horizon Fuel Cell Group, described Hyzon as “a hydrogen truck pioneer in the U.S.,” focused on development and production of Class 8 and refuse collection trucks fitted with hydrogen fuel cell powertrains. With the acquisition of its hydrogen vehicle IP, Horizon Fuel cell Group said it will be able to continue serving Hyzon Motors’ hydrogen vehicle customers in the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Hyzon focused on development of Class 8 and refuse collection trucks fitted with hydrogen fuel cell powertrains. (Photo: Hyzon Motors)

“The acquisition of Hyzon vehicle IP allows us to serve those customers and bring new revenue streams to Horizon,” Gu stated. “Hydrogen is the ultimate clean solution for long-haul transportation and other heavy vehicle operations and will soon be more financially attractive than diesel or battery alternatives.”

Horizon plans to integrate its latest VLS-IV Series 400-kW fuel cell stack into heavy-duty trucks for international markets, targeting hydrogen fuel savings of 15% to 20% compared to previous hydrogen truck designs. The company said this will help facilitate the transition away from diesel and allow fleet operators to decarbonize challenging heavy vehicle applications.