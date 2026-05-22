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Horse introduces newly-updated V20 engine

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

22 May 2026

Horse Powertrain, through its Aurobay Technologies division, has released an upgraded version of the Horse V20, a four-cylinder 2.0-liter gasoline engine.

This latest engine has two variants, a 400 V plug-in hybrid and 48 V mild hybrid. The plug-in hybrid version is said to reduce fuel consumption by around 7% compared to the model it replaces.

New features include a redeisgned multi-injection fuel system, new engine management system and a redeisgned air induction unit.

Horse V20 engine Horse V20 engine (Photo: Horse Powertrain)

Hardware upgrades include modifications to the crankshaft-mounted starter/generator, a new mechanical water pump and a new rerouted cooling system.

Built on the same platform, Horse noted that the reduced material and development costs will deliver better value for customers.

Ingo Scholten, MD of Aurobay Technologies Sweden and deputy CTO of Horse Powertrain, said: “Designing one engine to meet three different regulatory regimes is harder than designing three separate engines. As the regulatory map is fragmenting, one engine that meets all three sets of rules delivers greater value to our customers, ensuring we can offer greater economies of scale.”

The assembly line at the plant in Skövde, Sweden, where the engine is produced, has been upgraded with a straight final assembly line to improve material flow. The transition was completed while keeping the line running.

Skövde will increase output of the Horse V20 through 2026 and 2027 based on customer demand.

Horse Powertrain Aurobay Technologies Aurobay Technologies Sweden V20 engine Horse V20 four-cylinder 2.0-liter gasoline engine Ingo Scholten Sweden Skövde
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