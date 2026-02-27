Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Huddig, Terex Services enter U.S. distribution agreement

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

27 February 2026

Huddig announced it has entered a distribution agreement with Terex Services covering sales and service of Huddig machines in the United States. Through the partnership, Huddig’s U.S. customers will gain access to an expanded sales, service and aftermarket infrastructure by leveraging Terex Services network and lifecycle support capabilities.

Huddig and Terex Services announce U.S. distribution agreement Under the agreement, Huddig customers will gain access to Terex Services’ sales, service and aftermarket support. (Photo: Huddig)

Terex Services is focused on lifecycle solutions, including parts availability, factory trained service technicians and digital tools that support preventive maintenance and operational efficiency. It has 20 branch locations located nationwide.

The Huddig machine complements Terex Services’ product portfolio, the announcement stated, filling the gap between highway vehicles and tracked machines by combining off-road performance with full road capability, while offering versatile application opportunities. By combining Huddig’s machines with Terex Service sales, service and support capabilities, the companies said customers will benefit from a more complete ownership offering, from purchase to long-term operation, service and parts support.

“Partnering with Terex Services is an important step in our continued North American growth,” said Daniel Myrgren, global marketing and sales manager, Huddig AB. “With their deep expertise in the construction, utility and maintenance industries and their strong presence in the United States, we are well positioned to offer customers both innovative machines and dependable long-term support.”

“This partnership brings together two companies with a shared focus on quality, reliability and customer value. We are excited to come on board as a HUDDIG dealer and service provider in the U.S.,” stated Nick Cammisa, senior director of Services at Terex Services. “Huddig’s unique machine concept and clear focus on increased profitability complement our commitment to supporting customers wherever they operate, through strong local presence combined with global reach.”

Huddig Terex Services Huddig AB distribution agreement partnership sales Daniel Myrgren Nick Cammisa HUDDIG machines Huddig machine United States North American
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Volvo Penta demonstrates growth, total power solutions focus
Company doubled industrial engine sales in North America since ConExpo 2023
Develon introduces AI-based E-Stop system for Series 9 excavators
Develon has added a suite of intelligent safety technologies to its Series 9 smart crawler excavators
Rolls-Royce Power Systems reports increased revenue for 2025
Company stated power for data centers and defense contracts contributed to increases
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

5 Weeks Until Power Sourcing Guide (PSG) Goes to Print

LAST REMINDER

Free Ebook

Brands not in the Power Sourcing Guide risk being invisible when buyers make sourcing decisions.

Find out more in our media pack