Huddig, Terex Services enter U.S. distribution agreement

Huddig announced it has entered a distribution agreement with Terex Services covering sales and service of Huddig machines in the United States. Through the partnership, Huddig’s U.S. customers will gain access to an expanded sales, service and aftermarket infrastructure by leveraging Terex Services network and lifecycle support capabilities.

Under the agreement, Huddig customers will gain access to Terex Services’ sales, service and aftermarket support. (Photo: Huddig)

Terex Services is focused on lifecycle solutions, including parts availability, factory trained service technicians and digital tools that support preventive maintenance and operational efficiency. It has 20 branch locations located nationwide.

The Huddig machine complements Terex Services’ product portfolio, the announcement stated, filling the gap between highway vehicles and tracked machines by combining off-road performance with full road capability, while offering versatile application opportunities. By combining Huddig’s machines with Terex Service sales, service and support capabilities, the companies said customers will benefit from a more complete ownership offering, from purchase to long-term operation, service and parts support.

“Partnering with Terex Services is an important step in our continued North American growth,” said Daniel Myrgren, global marketing and sales manager, Huddig AB. “With their deep expertise in the construction, utility and maintenance industries and their strong presence in the United States, we are well positioned to offer customers both innovative machines and dependable long-term support.”

“This partnership brings together two companies with a shared focus on quality, reliability and customer value. We are excited to come on board as a HUDDIG dealer and service provider in the U.S.,” stated Nick Cammisa, senior director of Services at Terex Services. “Huddig’s unique machine concept and clear focus on increased profitability complement our commitment to supporting customers wherever they operate, through strong local presence combined with global reach.”