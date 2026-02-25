Husco debuts steer-by-wire ‘technology breakthrough’

Husco, a global provider of hydraulic and electrohydraulic control systems for off-highway and automotive applications, has announced GenSteer, described as “a steer-by-wire (SbW) technology breakthrough for off-highway machines.” The solution will be on display at ConExpo-Con/Agg in Booth S81415.

Husco GenSteer steer-by-wire platform. (Photo: Husco)

According to the company, full SbW systems replace mechanical and hydraulic linkages entirely with electronic control. They meet on-road safety standards, but only through high redundancy and sophisticated feedback hardware, making them expensive and complex to implement.

Instead of duplicating controllers, batteries and software to meet safety standards, the GenSteer system uses the operator’s own input as a fail-functional power source, said Husco. If a fault occurs, the system seamlessly transitions to operator-powered control with no lag, loss of steering and backup electronics required.

In normal operation, a force-feedback motor delivers real steering feel while electro-hydraulics control the wheels. During an electrical fault, GenSteer instantly becomes a generator, converting operator input into electrical power to control the hydraulic valve and maintain steering. Digital performance and feedback tuning reduces fatigue and enhances operator safety.

“The GenSteer platform is designed to start simple and scale with you. OEMs don’t need every automation feature on day one to justify the investment,” said Ben Holter, product director, Husco. “Begin with a compact, compatible steering platform, then add capabilities like lane guidance, return-to-center, and haptic feedback as your needs evolve. It’s a practical on-ramp to steer-by-wire — without the heavy bill.”

The integrated control architecture includes the dual-role force-feedback motor; human-machine interface (HMI) housing EH valve controls, drivers and sensors within a single compact assembly; and high-resolution sensors to track steering angle and torque.

The technology is engineered for use across off-highway markets including construction, agriculture, mining and material handling. Its compact footprint fits standard machine envelopes for hydraulic steering systems used in loaders, haulers, tractors, graders, combines and more, Husco stated.

GenSteer’s open parameter API enables access to core capabilities such as variable steering force, auto-guidance and digital control. Advanced features like haptic and force feedback, lane guidance and return-to-center can be deployed via software updates, said Husco, with no hardware changes required.

“We’ve eliminated complexity and added future-proof hardware while maintaining the intuitive, reliable feel and control that operators trust,” Holter stated. “Husco’s steer-by-wire solution delivers full steer-by-wire capability, better packaging, added features and added capabilities – all at a cost comparable to the cost of today’s orbital plus automation systems.”