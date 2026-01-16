Husco names new Off-Highway division president

Tom Hunter

Husco, a privately-owned company specializing in hydraulic and electro-mechanical control systems for the automotive and off-highway vehicle industries, announced that Tom Hunter has been named the new president of the company’s Off-Highway division, reporting to CEO Austin Ramirez. He succeeds Bob Mortensen, who is taking on the role of executive vice president until his planned retirement in late 2026.

Mortensen’s 25 years at Husco included leading the Off-Highway division through a period of global expansion, including the successful launch of production operations in Maquoketa, Iowa; Whitewater, Wis.; Shanghai, China; and Pune, India. He oversaw business development, manufacturing and supply chain for the division, serving OEMs in the earthmoving, material handling and agricultural sectors.

Mortensen will continue to assist Hunter during the transition, which became effective Jan. 1, and advise Ramirez while working on special projects for the company.

Hunter began his career at Husco in 1993 as an intern and went on to learn the business at every level, eventually serving in senior leadership roles that include general manager in Shanghai, managing director of European Operations, and vice president of Global Business Development. Husco said his international experience has been instrumental in expanding Husco’s global footprint and fostering long-term customer and supplier partnerships across North America, Europe, and Asia.

“As we deliberately execute our long-term succession plan, I congratulate Bob on his well-deserved retirement later this year and I am thrilled to welcome Tom into his new role,” Ramirez said. “Tom’s comprehensive knowledge of our business and proven leadership will help Husco continue to drive growth and innovation as we strengthen our position in the off-highway market.”

“I am honored to take on this new role as we continue to build on the strong foundation Bob has established,” Hunter said. “Bob’s commitment to our people and our culture is a key reason I and so many others have been able to build rewarding careers at Husco. Having grown with Husco since the very first days of my career, I am excited to continue advancing the division, driving growth, strengthening global partnerships and supporting our talented teams worldwide.”