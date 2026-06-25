Husco seeks to reinvent off-road steer-by-wire technology

The concept of steer-by-wire (SbW) technology is hardly new. According to Ben Holter, product director, Mechatronics, Husco, it has been broadly accepted and utilized in the aerospace industry for decades.

He went on to point out that aerospace design typically requires triple or quadruple redundant systems to ensure the equipment maintains built-in “fail functional” safety. In other words, if a system should fail on, say, a fighter jet or a passenger plane, it must retain sufficient functionality to be able to return to the ground safely.

“Aerospace Is really what drove [steer-by-wire],” Holter said. “You needed to be able to concentrate for hours at a time. You needed automation. You needed assistance in automation. You needed an ability to drive unstable machines.

Husco’s Ben Holter (left) discusses the GenSteer solution with an attendee at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026. (Photo: Husco)

“As soon as steer-by-wire was accepted, [the industry was] able to do things they never thought possible. They can design a machine that is inherently unstable and let the software help the operator make it better.”

Because of the cost of the equipment involved, applying steer-by-wire in aerospace applications “was a no brainer,” with the complexity well worth the cost.

The same can’t necessarily be said for other industry segments and applications. Take off-road equipment. “In our industry, machines don’t cost $21 million each, so it’s hard to put in triple, quadruple redundant systems to make it work,” Holter said.

Consequently, there are very few examples in the market today of a road safe steer-by-wire system.

Breaking the physical linkage barrier

Traditional hydro-mechanical systems (orbital steering) have been used effectively for roughly six decades. Until now, there has been no demand to go beyond them.

Today, there is growing expectation for increasingly advanced features in the cab, which in turn introduces more components, complexity and cost into the machine.

As Husco explained, current “add-on” electrohydraulic manifolds simply bolt automation and other advanced features onto existing architecture, which works but is bulky, inefficient, complicated and only qualified for field use. Steer-by-wire avoids this by replacing mechanical and hydraulic linkages entirely with electronic control.

“Once you’ve broken that physical link between operator and the steering axle, then you can really start bringing in these incredibly cool features,” Simon Yardley, director of Business Development & Corporate Marketing, Husco, noted.

However, most steer-by-wire systems today can meet on-road safety standards only through high redundancy and advanced feedback hardware, said Husco, which makes them expensive and complex to implement.

GenSteer has a compact footprint that fits standard machine envelopes for hydraulic steering systems. (Photo: Husco)

In addition, each time new features or functions are introduced into the cab (additional modes, auto centering, automation, etc.), they require more components – controllers, wire harness, fuses, etc. – to be added, increasing cost and complexity and compounding the barriers to adoption.

“Our engineers globally came together and said, ‘We don’t like that solution.’ We looked at it from a different perspective,” said Holter. “We tasked our engineers with figuring out how can we make steer-by-wire and all the features possible but bring it to [our customers] at a cost that’s acceptable for the industry… That’s where we came up with GenSteer.”

Reimagining steering control

During the development process, Husco’s engineering team found that a solution was needed to address the excess power created during steering. “We suddenly realized the operator steering motion was actually generating power – power we could use,” Holter said.

So, instead of duplicating controllers, batteries and software to meet safety standards, GenSteer “reimagines the steering control unit” by using operator input as a fail-functional power source. If a fault occurs, the system seamlessly transitions to operator-powered control with no lag, no loss of steering and no backup electronics required, Husco explained.

The system’s integrated control architecture includes a force-feedback motor; human-machine interface (HMI) housing EH valve controls, drivers and sensors within a single compact assembly; and high-resolution sensors to track steering angle and torque. During normal operation, the force-feedback motor delivers real steering feel while electro-hydraulics control the wheels. In the event of an electrical fault, it instantly becomes a generator, converting operator input into electrical power to control the hydraulic valve and maintain steering.

Digital performance and feedback tuning reduces fatigue and enhances operator safety, the company added.

“What the Husco engineering team has done is take a few steps back to consider ‘how do we make this all simple,’” said Yardley. “Complex systems are difficult to make safe and hard to upgrade. GenSteer… signals a shift toward simpler, safer digital steering.”

A scalable solution

GenSteer is engineered for use in wheeled equipment used in off-highway markets including construction, agriculture, mining and material handling. Its compact footprint fits standard machine envelopes for hydraulic steering systems, which Husco said simplifies integration, minimizes machine modifications and lowers system costs for OEMs.

GenSteer display at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026. (Photo: Husco)

The solution’s open parameter API enables access to core capabilities such as variable steering force, auto-guidance and digital control. Its scalable architecture can be used to unlock advanced features via software updates rather than hardware overhauls, meaning no hardware changes are required, the company noted.

“The GenSteer platform is designed to start simple and scale with you. OEMs don’t need every automation feature on day one to justify the investment,” Holter commented. “Begin with a compact, compatible steering platform, then add capabilities like lane guidance, return-to-center and haptic feedback as your needs evolve.”

“For the automation provider, it enables you to be able to just plug into the system and suddenly you can automate some of the largest machines in the world,” Yardley asserted. “[For the OEMs], it enables your software groups to build everything within your environment – you have UI experts, you have ergonomic experts, you have software experts. We’re enabling this platform for you to do the

development.”

According to Holter, GenSteer offers a future-proof solution that maintains the same intuitive feel and control that operators trust from orbital-based systems, while delivering “full steer-by-wire capability, better packaging, added features and added capabilities – all at a cost comparable to the cost of today’s orbital plus automation systems.”

While the system is still in the prototype stage, Husco is already working with third-party assessors to validate GenSteer’s functional-safety parameters to ensure it meets global regulations for off-highway applications. It is also “fast tracking” the system with a few key customers, with the aim of entering full production within the next couple years.

“We’re ready to move now with the technology... but this is going to cause a significant change to cabin designs ergonomically. It’s taking hydraulics out of the cab,” Yardley pointed out. “Changing a cabin on a vehicle is a two-, three-, four-year program. So, it’s just where we slot in.”

But he added, “We’re ready to start working with people now. We have hardware available.”