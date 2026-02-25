Hydac launches sustainable filtration technology

Hydac SUSTAINMICRON filtration technology. (Photo: Hydac)

Fluid power specialist Hydac has announced the North American launch of SUSTAINMICRON, a filtration technology that it said provides enhanced sustainability, performance and system reliability for industrial OEMs, mobile equipment manufacturers, MRO distributors and end users in the power generation, manufacturing and heavy equipment sectors. Typical applications include hydraulic filtration, oil conditioning and fuel filtration.

The technology will be on display in the Hydac booth (S81040) at ConExpo-Con/Agg, March 3-7, in Las Vegas, Nev.

SUSTAINMICRON combines the benefits of the Optimicron, Optimicron Pulse and Stat-Free technologies into a single, all-in-one solution designed to streamline inventories, replace multiple product lines and simplify system design. Key features and benefits include:

Up to 30% lower differential pressure than previous generations;

High dirt-holding capacity and filtration efficiency for extended service life;

Integrated electrostatic discharge as a standard feature;

Universal compatibility with existing Optimicron elements for seamless upgrade;

Robust construction for reliability in demanding environments.

Hydac will also be showcasing elements of its Fluid Architecture Engineering approach, a new design discipline focused on engineering fluid behavior at the system level, with demonstrations focused on deaeration, fluid stability and sustainable filtration. In-booth presentations will include: