HydraForce debuts new valve driver

The EVDR-1206A is a 12-output, six-input, general-purpose valve driver. (Photo: HydraForce)

HydraForce, a designer and manufacturer of motion control systems and a subsidiary of Bosch Rexroth, has launched the EVDR-1206A, a 12-output, six-input, general-purpose valve driver engineered for hydraulic proportional valve applications in mobile and off-highway equipment. The new higher I/O driver is designed specifically for directional-type valve systems and is intended to address a growing demand for high-channel-count, intelligent electrohydraulic control.

The EVDR-1206A delivers configurable, closed-loop current control for six proportional directional valves from a single compact unit. According to the company, its 12 current-controlled high-side PWM outputs (0–2.4 A, 50–1000 Hz) and six configurable inputs (0–5 V, 0–32 V, or ratiometric) provide OEM engineers the flexibility to manage complex multi-function machine circuits without adding additional control hardware.

The unit accepts SAE J1939 CAN input or an independent voltage signal and features a single CAN 2.0B communication port for seamless integration into modern electrohydraulic architectures. It is powered by an ARM Cortex M4 processor running at 128 MHz with 512-kB program flash, 128-kB SRAM and 8-kB EEPROM. Its supply voltage range (9 to 32 Vdc) makes it suitable for both 12 V and 24 V vehicle systems.

The EVDR-1206A can be mounted independently or attached to a sectional valve or manifold. Its compact, plug-in design and standard mating connectors ease installation and servicing in the field. The driver is configured using HF-Impulse 2.0, HydraForce’s free, web-accessible configuration and programming software.

The unit’s IP67/IP69K environmental rating and ability to operate across a temperature range of -40° to 80° C (-40° to 176° F) make it suited for harsh construction, agriculture, mining and other off-highway applications.

The EVDR-1206A is CE-qualified, supporting OEM compliance programs in global markets.