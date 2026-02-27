HydraForce, Elevāt partner on integrated electrohydraulics

HydraForce has announced a strategic collaboration with Elevāt to launch an integrated suite of intelligent hydraulic and electronic control solutions. This collaboration will empower OEMs in construction, agriculture, forestry and municipal sectors to transform raw machine data into actionable operational insights, optimizing uptime and overall machine efficiency, the announcement stated.

“OEMs are increasingly looking for complete, future-ready solutions that bridge hydraulics, electronics and digital services,” said Russ Schneidewind, director of business development, HydraForce. “This collaboration brings together complementary strengths and an integrated solution that for equipment manufacturers.”

HydraForce will leverage its experience in hydraulic controls and system integration, alongside its North American distribution network, to seamlessly integrate the iTraMs (Intelligent Transport Management Solution) connectivity control unit from Bosch, with Elevāt’s industrial IoT and applied AI technology, Elevat AI Technician Assistant. This integration also extends to the BODAS software platform and its suite of advanced sensors and controllers from Bosch Rexroth, creating a unified ecosystem.

These integrated solutions will be applied across both new production programs and existing fleets. Customers benefit from interoperable, field-proven technologies while maintaining the flexibility to scale globally and evolve their digital capabilities over time.

The scalable, production-ready architecture will enable OEMs to deploy:

Connected machine intelligence and telematics

Remote diagnostics, service tools, and over-the-air (OTA) updates

Preventive maintenance and applied AI services

Fleet, asset, and lifecycle management

Secure, OEM-branded digital experiences for dealers and end customers

“By aligning Elevāt’s AI-powered intelligence layer with Bosch’s field-proven iTraMs connectivity control, HydraForce is giving OEMs a path to intelligent equipment and recurring digital value,” said Adam Livesay, co-founder and CEO, Elevāt.