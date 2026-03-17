In-Gas Solutions distributes HyGen H2 generators

The 25-kVA HyGen generator distributed by In-Gas Solutions. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

In-Gas Solutions, a Florida-based startup specializing in gas-handling equipment for industrial specialty gases, has taken on the additional role of U.S. distributor for HyGen, a German manufacturer of hydrogen-powered generators.

PowerGen 2026 in San Antonio, Texas, served as the debut for the HyGen generator to the U.S. market.

The modular generators cover power ranges from 20 to 150 kVA and can be scaled for various applications, from construction sites to emergency power supply for critical infrastructure.

Smaller size classes of generators are powered by an HTM rotary engine with hydrogen direct injection system. Large models are powered by internal combustion engines converted to hydrogen by Keyou

In-Gas Solutions has pilot projects planned for the end of this year for gas-handling equipment used in substation maintenance. It is also exploring applications for powering mobile hydrogen fueling stations in California.