Hyundai CE presents new HX210 crawler excavator at Hillhead

Hyundai Construction Equipment has unveiled its new HX210 crawler excavator at the Hillead machine and power show in Derbyshire, UK.

The new machine is based on the existing model range, but has had some features removed to make it more suited for the rental market.

“The machine still has the same quality, the same capability,” said Ben Gorton, product manager at Hyundai UK. “But the HX210 has had some features removed to achieve a more favorable price point.”

New Hyundai HX210 crawler excavator at Hillhead (Photo: Power Progress)

For example, the HX210 uses the same five-liter Hyundai DX05 four-cylinder direct injection diesel engine as featured in other model variants, but with a single rather than dual turbochargers.

Maximum power output for the new variant is 139 kW (186 hp) at 1,900.

According to Hyundai CE, the engine uses 7% less fuel than the A Series machines, while also using 30% less AdBlue. There is a 1,000-hour oil service interval, while DPF ash cleaning should be completed every 8,000 hours.

Control is via a pair of joysticks with one safety lever. There left- and right-hand joysticks for respectively sing and arm control and boom and bucket movement. Travel is managed using tow levers and pedals.

A fixed-displacement axial piston motor delivers power for the swing movement via a planetary gear reduction system. Maximum swing speed is 10.6 rpm, while the swing brake uses a multi wet disc setup.

Onboard fluid reservoirs include a 390-liter fuel tank, 39 liters of coolant, 26 liters of engine oil and 218 liters of hydraulic fluid (including the tank). There is also a 57-liter tank for AdBlue additive used in the aftertreatment system. Maximum flow of the hydraulic systems is 2 x 213 liters per minute.

Standard boom size is 5,700 mm, with 2,400, 2,900 and 3,500 mm arm options.

Bucket capacity ranges from 0.60 to 1.40 cubic meters, while operating weight ranges from 21,990 to 24,740 kg.

Safety features include side and rear-view cameras. The optional SAVM system uses AI to automatically detect people around the machine and alert the operator. Additionally, an auto safety lock prevents unintended operation of the excavator.