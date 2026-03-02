Hyundai Engine unveils full industrial engine lineup

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, taking place March 3-7, in Las Vegas, Nev., HD Hyundai Construction Equipment will operate a dedicated Hyundai Engine booth (S80928) showcasing an expanded lineup of industrial engines – including the premiere of a 1.1 L ultra-compact and a 22 L large engine – alongside electrification solutions such as battery packs and hydrogen engines.

The 1.1 L DA11 ultra-compact engine from Hyundai Engine. (Photo: HD Hyundai Construction Equipment)

The newly introduced DA11 ultra-compact engine has a 1.1 L displacement, three-cylinder inline configuration and an advanced low-pressure common rail system. The engine delivers a maximum output of 18.4 kW (24.7 hp) and is said to offer improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions through optimized combustion technology that enables precise and rapid fuel injection.

The all-new DX22 is a 22 L V-type engine delivering a maximum output of 700 kW (938.7 hp). It is scheduled to be installed in 100- to 150-ton class large mining excavators and has been developed to meet the requirements for durability and reliability in heavy-duty applications, the company stated. It offers extended maintenance intervals and overhaul cycles, enabling reduced downtime and optimized lifecycle costs for customers.

The 22 L DX22 large engine from Hyundai Engine. (Photo: HD Hyundai Construction Equipment)

HD Construction Equipment will also showcase its electrified battery packs, incorporating optimized structural layouts to maximize energy density and thermal runaway prevention designs for enhanced safety. These solutions are applicable across a range of electrification scenarios, including construction equipment and other industrial applications.

The company’s hydrogen engine technology will also be highlighted, including the 11 L and 22 L hydrogen internal combustion engines, as well as the 22 L hydrogen engine with V-type 12 configuration, which delivers a maximum output of 600 kW (816 hp) and a continuous output of 477 kW (649 hp).

“We plan to continue expanding our engine lineup in phase through this exhibition,” said Lim Hyung-taek, head of the Engine Division at HD Hyundai Construction Equipment. “By continuously advancing our technologies and strengthening product competitiveness, we aim to establish Hyundai Engine as a trusted brand in the global market.”