Hyundai names new North America president

HD Construction Equipment Hyundai North America has announced the promotion of Mike Ross to president. Ross succeeds Stan Park, who recently retired after serving as president since November 2021.

Mike Ross

Ross has 30 years of experience in the construction equipment industry, advancing from territory sales manager to director of product and operations leadership at leading equipment manufacturers. He joined Hyundai in 2020 as vice president of sales before being promoted to chief operating officer (COO).

Since joining Hyundai, the company said Ross has played a key role in strengthening its North American organization. He helped guide the business through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while expanding the dealer network, enhancing parts and product support operations and improving cross-functional collaboration. As COO, he helped align sales, marketing, product support and operations to better position the company for the successful introduction of Hyundai’s next-generation equipment and services.

In his new role, Ross will lead the company’s business strategy, dealer network development, customer support operations and continued growth across the United States and Canada. He will focus on strengthening dealer partnerships, enhancing customer support, expanding market presence and advancing innovative equipment and technology solutions throughout North America.

“Mike has demonstrated strong leadership and a genuine commitment to our dealers, customers and employees,” said Jaeuk Kim, head of North America operations for HD Construction Equipment. “His operational expertise and ability to build cohesive teams have helped position Hyundai well for continued growth across North America. We are confident he is the right leader for this next chapter.”